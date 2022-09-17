Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sandra A. Paiva, 56, of Thomes Avenue for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Albany Avenue and East 15th Street.
Juan C. Mesa, 63, of Rawlins Street on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Linda M. Christiaens, 71, of Cheyenne (unknown address) for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container violation at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday at Campbell Avenue and East 10th Street.
Pablo Hueto-Osario, 49, of West 18th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years); driving the wrong way on a one-way street/traffic circle; and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense); and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday at Warren Avenue and East 29th Street.
Adrian J. Romero, 53, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West 22nd Street.
Kacey J. Strobel, 48, tra nsient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Adrian R. Maggos, 24, of Central Avenue on a warrant for aggravated burglary with injury and aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, both felonies, at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Keith A. Worley, 26, of Riverton on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Jon M. Schaefer, 55, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor resisting arrest, interfering/obstructing, being violent/tumultuous to property, public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Snyder Avenue.
Travis C. Wood, 45, transient, on a felony warrant out of Salt Lake City, Utah, for parole violation at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
Jeffrey D. Baier, 40, of Fernwood Loop for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and careless driving at 11:30 p.m. Monday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West Jefferson Road.
Randal D. Hippen, 59, of Pine Drive on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 1:42 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Joshua D. Wallace, 31, of 17th Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Robert L. Webb, 31, of West Allison Road on felony warrants through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and probation violation at 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Brandon M. Adams, 32, of Shoshoni Street on a warrant for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) and misdemeanor reckless endangering (conduct) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Christopher C. Howell, 41, transient, for felony possession of burglary tools, felony theft of motor vehicle parts (less than $1,000), misdemeanor driving without a valid license, no liability insurance and two misdemeanor counts of no registration at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Road 149.
Kevin A. McGregor, 59, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael A. Vallez Jr., 37, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply, a felony warrant for escaping detention (felony conviction), a felony warrant out of Colorado for flight/escape/failure to remain and a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Brandyn M. Farley, 32, transient, for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license (subsequent violations) and driving without an interlock device at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Interstate 180.
John A. Ingersoll Jr., 53, of Copperville Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew P. Hess, 27, of Gordon Road on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Matthew S. Pruitt, 19, transient, on two felony warrants through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 8:23 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael S. Seivewright, 58, of Sabrina Road on warrants for felony theft (greater than $1,000), felony burglary, felony theft (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock from building) and misdemeanor destruction of property (less than $1,000) at 1:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Michelle R. Eicher, 49, of Albin on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 1:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Gilberto R. Dimas, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Luis R. Ochoa-Maguna, 38, of Yakima, Washington, on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer at 6:13 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Tanner C. Coulson, 24, of Aurora, Colorado, for misdemeanor violation of protection order and open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle (first offense) at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 19 on southbound Interstate 25.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.