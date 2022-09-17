Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Sandra A. Paiva, 56, of Thomes Avenue for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Albany Avenue and East 15th Street.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

