Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jesse Benson, 43, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:02 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Abigail B. Garrido, 22, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Converse Avenue.
Troy J. Malone, 53, of McCann Avenue for felony aggravated assault (threat with a weapon) at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday at Alexander Avenue and East Seventh Street.
Joel A.D. Carabajal, 44, of Stinson Avenue for felony property destruction and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at West Leisher Boulevard and Stanfield Avenue.
Edward K. Moore, 52, of East Fifth Street on a felony warrant for domestic battery (two previous convictions in under 10 years) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East 20th Street.
Carlos L. Givhan, 42, of Capitol Avenue for felony driving under the influence of alcohol (4+ in 10 years) and misdemeanor driving without an interlock device, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday at West 10th Street and Capitol Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
August O. Holmes, 21, of Denver on a felony NCIC hold at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Nathan R. Kallevig, 19, of King Arthur Way on felony warrants for theft (deprive of more than $1,000 worth of firearms/livestock) and conspiracy at 1:20 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan M. Hilton, 25, of Sandy, Utah, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 4:48 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Carmen M. Polley, 52, of Parker, Arizona, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 4:48 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew A. Montoya, 21, of Pineridge Avenue for misdemeanor DUI and failure to stop at a flashing red light at 2:28 a.m. Thursday at Carey Avenue and West 20th Street.
Ernesto J.P. Mata, 42, of Cody Lane on felony warrants for probation violation and a civil violation at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Gilbert R. Madrid, 58, of Lakewood, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Brian A. Garcia, 54, of Pleasant Valley Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Michael A. Debruyn, 23, of Campfire Trail on two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 364 on eastbound Interstate 80.