Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Genaro Colin-Tirado, 22, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:40 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Jordan M. McCowan, 31, of Hot Springs Avenue for felony theft at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Sandra F. Cuccia, 56, of Ostdiek Court on a felony inmate hold for a warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for “walk through” at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Sparks Road.
Cody L. Harris, 26, of East 13th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery and strangulation of a household member at 9:16 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Nathan R. Kallevig, 18, of King Arthur Way for hit-and-run at 2 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Misty L. Romero, 42, transient, for unlawful entry onto property at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of O’Neil Avenue.
Patric Rodrigues, 24, of East 20th Street for interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Kasey A. Worley, 33, of Reed Avenue on three felony warrants for probation violation, and on misdemeanor warrants for violating a protection order, destruction of property and attempted theft at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday at Parsley Boulevard and Pacific Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kristopher J. Bowers, 39, of Terry Road for aggravated assault with threat with a weapon, violating a protection order and felony theft at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Amos J. Mora, 52, of Hynds Boulevard on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender at 8:48 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kimberly A. Sumner, 24, of Factor Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:45 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Brandyn M. Farley, 30, of Hynds Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph A. Girone, 23, of Willow Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Sarah K. Harris, 25, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Michael L. Smith, 44, of County Road 203 on three felony warrants for probation violation, forgery and stolen property at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Talencia N. Brownell, 29, of Richmond, California, on a felony inmate hold for a warrant for fraud, and for interference, possession of a false ID card and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 5 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 345 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Gabriel Pace-Duncan, 29, of Oakland, California, on a felony inmate hold for a warrant for fraud, and for interference, driving under suspension and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 5 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 345 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Bradley A. Lieurance, 20, of West Fourth Street in Pine Bluffs on a felony warrant out of Idaho for probation revocation at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.