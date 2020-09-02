Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS INTO THIS EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 306, 308, 309, 310, AND 311... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 306, 308, 309, 310 AND 311. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 15-25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10-15 PERCENT. * HAINES...4-5. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&