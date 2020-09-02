Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, of Seventh Street for public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Frank J. Bascus, 35, of East Lincolnway for fighting/riotous conduct at 9:10 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Seth A. Hill, 19, of Atkin Street for domestic battery at 5 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Carlos L. Salazar, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:21 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Anthony Brassard, 29, of Windwood Drive for attempted first-degree murder at 7 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Anthony W.R. White Eagle, 19, of Hellwig Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 2:20 a.m. Sunday at Fourth and Moore avenues.
Patrick R. Martinez, 26, of Fremont Avenue for felony destruction of property, strangulation of a household member, failure to give information after a crash, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), driving with a suspended driver’s license and careless driving at 3:39 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Bobbi J. Cronberg, 55, of Bent Avenue for domestic battery at 6:55 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
John B. Bevel III, 29, of Green River Street for misdemeanor protection order violation and assault-battery at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Salina R. Camacho, 20, of East 19th Street for felony destruction of property at 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of 19th Street.
Jessica L. Jensen, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East 19th Street.
Dereck D. Hernandez, 37, of West Lincolnway for DUI and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:49 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
David A. Schmidt, 26, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of T-Bird Drive.
William D.D. Ruth, 20, of Cheyenne Place for public intoxication at 10:54 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Cheyenne Place.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Joshua E. Buckles, 28, of Brundage Road on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Myrtle H. Obanion, 49, of County Road 238, Meridan, on misdemeanor warrants for violating a protection order and failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Carlos L. Salazar, 34, of King Court on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear out of Laramie County and interference with a peace officer at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Avenue C-2.
Lauren E. Miller, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:23 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles W. Mathisen, 36, of Fremont Avenue for on two misdemeanor warrants for protection order violations at 9:54 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Brenda L. Sutton, 35, of County Road 151 on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 7:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Gloria L. Landeroz, 37, of Desmet Drive for DUI, fleeing/eluding and failure to maintain lane at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 100 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Brett A. Aprahamian, 21, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of El Paso County, Colorado, along with wrongful taking/disposing of property and driving with a suspended license at 12:09 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 354 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Angelique M. Young-Fritzler, 48, of Hot Springs Avenue for possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine at 2:30 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Devon A. Fritzler, 22, of Hot Springs Avenue for possession of a controlled substance (plant-form marijuana) with intent to distribute at noon Friday at his residence.
Phillip J. Hand, 50, of Crook Avenue for possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine at 6:30 a.m. Friday at Converse Avenue and Dell Range Boulevard.
John J. Arlowe, 51, of Crook Avenue for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Recently arrested by Wyoming State Parks rangers:
Gregory M. Jenks, 34, of Walterscheid Boulevard for DUI, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on College Drive near Laramie County Community College.
Shannon J. Smith, 26, of Gettysburg Drive for DUI and speeding at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at East Fifth Street and Russell Avenue.