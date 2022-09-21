Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Anthony D. Dorn, 29, of Sunridge Drive on three misdemeanor warrants through Laramie County District Court for civil violations at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

