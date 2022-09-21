Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Anthony D. Dorn, 29, of Sunridge Drive on three misdemeanor warrants through Laramie County District Court for civil violations at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, for misdemeanor littering, refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 2:42 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Linda M. Christiaens, 71, transient, for misdemeanor headlight violation, no liability insurance and driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 12:14 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Joseph F. Barker, age redacted, of West 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 7:26 p.m. Sunday at Ames Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Myleigh C. Oesterholz, age redacted, address redacted, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Mountain Road.
Nancy K. Collins, 62, of Second Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Chelsea M. Rainwater, 28, of Phoenix, Arizona, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant out of Yavapai County, Arizona, for probation violation at 10:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Todd J. Cathey, age redacted, of East 17th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:20 p.m. Friday at Van Lennen Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Shawn G. Rowland, age redacted, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Clayton G. Wallowing Bull, age redacted, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Andrew K. Halter Provost, 29, of Bonnie Brae Loop for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and possession of marijuana, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at East Ninth Street and Pebrican Avenue.
Nicholas B. Castellanos, 22, address redacted, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East 16th Street.
Federico Miguel-Lopez, 25, of Hickory Place for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change and driving without a valid license at 10 p.m. Thursday at Dell Range Boulevard and Townsend Place.
Robert A. Cayer, 41, of Myers Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, third in 10 years) and going the wrong way on a one-way street/in traffic circle at 8:10 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 80 and North College Drive.
Larry A. Turner Jr., 37, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug, and on a felony hold for parole violation at 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
John P. Pino, 58, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 12 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West 25th Street.
Justin E. Seilaff, 42, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor rejection from community corrections at 11:08 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center.
Isiah O. Theus, 20, of Randall Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless driving at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert Walker, 40, of East 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 8:35 a.m. Thursday at Morrie Avenue and East 19th Street.
Sean M. Footh, 32, of Converse Avenue for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and public intoxication at 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
George E. Wederski, 40, of Christine Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:23 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan T. Spratte, 31, of Scott Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 5 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Gabriel A. Flores, 27, of Southwest Drive for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with injury at 4 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Jenna R. Martinez, 36, transient, for misdemeanor theft (shoplifting, less than $1,000) at 10:41 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Savannah B. Woolum, 23, of Chrysler Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay, and a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 10:01 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Crook Avenue.
Ryan A. Steffens, 37, of Sidney, Nebraska, for misdemeanor assault (battery) at 9:18 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of I-80 Service Road.
Patrick F. Tenorio, 42, of Arrowhead Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South College Drive.
Robert Rush, age redacted, of Grahamsville, New York, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:50 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Susan L. Woolum, age redacted, of Seventh Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 8800 block of Happy Jack Road.
Nikko V. Johnson, age redacted, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 9 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.