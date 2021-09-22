Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Lashawn D. Harris, 21, of Medley Loop on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:26 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Benson K. Njoroge, 25, of Myers Court for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with no injury and assault (battery), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 6:53 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Robert C. Bunten III, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:44 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Lisa L. Babcock, 45, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and interfering/obstructing at 12:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ames Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Julia E. Tate, 36, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 7:35 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of West Lincolnway.
Donald A. Svare, 21, of Williams Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, public intoxication, fighting/riotous conduct and two counts of being violent/tumultuous to property at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Echostar Drive.
Christian M. Vosler, 37, of 10th Street on felony warrants for strangulation of a household member with serious injury and aggravated assault on a pregnant woman with minor injury (no weapon), and on a misdemeanor warrant for battery (touching in a rude manner) at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Eastland Court.
Andrew Zielinski, unknown age, of Braehill Road for felony driving under the influence of alcohol (fourth or greater in 10 years) at 5:13 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Hugur Avenue.
Tristan T. Walters, 47, of Poplar Court for misdemeanor DUI and driving without headlights at 4:12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hot Springs Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Thomas W. Newsom, 34, of Cheyenne Place for misdemeanor DUI (second in 10 years), driving without a license and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 1:25 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Russell Avenue.
Jacob R. Scharbrough, 36, of New Castle, Indiana, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
Robert E. Williamson, 56, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 4:12 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
La Shawn D. Harris, 21, of Willis Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East College Drive.
Marq A. Paul, 32, of South Greeley Highway for felony aggravated assault (threaten with a weapon), misdemeanor assault (battery) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:20 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Robert C. Bunten III, 45, transient, for felony aggravated burglary with injury, felony aggravated assault with injury and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:49 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Farthing Road.
Angelo L. Ramirez, 30, of Silverton Drive on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:09 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Michael B. Garton, 38, of Miller Lane on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member with minor injury and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert J. Shelton, 47, of Albin Lane on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 4:08 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Cody Lane and Albin Lane.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 34, of Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Uinta County at 8:28 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Sergio A. Santos, 24, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 8:24 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
David A. Hernandez, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a dangerous drug, reckless driving, fleeing/eluding and expired/improper registration at 8:24 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Patrick M. Sims, unknown age, of an unknown location for misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container at 2:08 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 362 on westbound Interstate 80.