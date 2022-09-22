Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Christopher C. Howell, age redacted, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one-half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Gaberiel M. Romero, 30, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 12:28 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Pablo Hueto-Osario, age redacted, of South Greeley Highway on a felony U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Laramie County jail.
Socorro I. Mendoza-Dimas, age redacted, of Turlock, California, on a felony U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer at 8:20 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Tav M. Butler, 37, of Five Points, Alabama, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Crook County for probation violation at 9:52 a.m. Monday at mile marker 353.5 on eastbound I-80.
Erica V. Roberts, 28, of Wellington, Colorado, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal, less than 3 grams) at 5:41 p.m. Sunday at Randall and McComb avenues.
Titipong N. Tongbua, 42, unknown address, for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession with intent to deliver at 5:41 p.m. Sunday at Randall and McComb avenues.
David M. Schuette, 53, of Aurora, Colorado, for felony possession of methamphetamine at 2:05 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Jeremiah K. Page, 30, of Bellvue, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and speeding (96 mph in 75 mph zone) at 12:12 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 5.5 on northbound Interstate 25.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Jeremy D. Fry, 38, of East 14th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Parsons Avenue in Pine Bluffs.
Michael Kozosko, age redacted, of Sidney, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for stop sign violation at 7:54 p.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 30 and Main Street.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
