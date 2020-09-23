Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Greg E. Branch, 39, of South Greeley Highway for two counts of aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Thomas K. Swei, 41, of Osage Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for fourth-degree arson and assault-battery at 11:49 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Anthony A. Klatt, 38, of Red Feather Trail for domestic battery at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Damon D. Hippen, 38, of West 17th Street for assault on a police officer and misdemeanor destruction of property at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Pine Drive.
Joseph D. Hippen, 42, of Pine Drive for aggravated assault with injury at 8:22 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jose L. Saenz Jr., 53, of Ahrens Avenue for speeding, fleeing/eluding, careless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and refusing to obey at 2:49 a.m. Saturday at Deming Drive and West Fifth Street.
Rey Ramirez Jr., 30, of Pharr, Texas, for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and interfering/obstructing at 2:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Dominick J. Green, 29, transient, for public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Ames Avenue.
Jamie C. Sheeks, 34, transient, for being under the influence of a controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for probation revocation at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 W. 23rd St.
Sean Weston, 34, of West 17th Street for failure to comply with a community correctional center at 2:50 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Susan G. Sargent, 65, transient, for felony stolen property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Pattison Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
William R. Bray, 60, of Thunder Ridge Road for domestic battery and aggravated assault with injury at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Alicia C. Contos, 47, of Moran Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:35 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Fabian V. Carrera, 19, of Avenue C-4 for felony destruction of property at 10:59 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Stacy D. Pool, 42, of Rio Verde Circle for felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession/delivery of methamphetamine at 4:13 p.m. Monday at Wyoming Highway 212 and Laramie Street.
Timothy F. Fox, 52, of Rodeo Motel, Room 130, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of a controlled substance at 7:47 a.m. Monday near exit 7 (on ramp) on northbound Interstate 25.
Bradley C. Moreland, 63, of Miller Street in Pine Bluffs for DUI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, hit and run, driving across the median and open container of alcohol at 8:13 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 9 on northbound Interstate 180 in Cheyenne.