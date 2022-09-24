Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Alyscia F. Sloan, 22, of Seslar Avenue on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

