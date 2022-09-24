Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Alyscia F. Sloan, 22, of Seslar Avenue on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jessica Allred, 43, of Montalto Drive on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:07 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Amanda M. Buss, 37, of Pasadena Road for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East 20th Street.
Michael J. Peterson, 43, of Burlington for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 1:22 a.m. Thursday at Pioneer Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Lukas M. Romsa, 29, of Albin for misdemeanor disturbance of the peace/property at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Randall Avenue.
Sabrina B. White, 28, transient, for felony burglary at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Seminoe Road; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jeffrey K. Burt, 37, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Central Avenue.
Anne M. Mawk, 34, of Thomes Avenue on a felony warrant for first-degree arson at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West 22nd Street.
Bryant R. Montoya, 31, of 13th Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Goshen County for DUI at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at East 17th Street and Warren Avenue.
Derrek D. McNally, 32, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday at East 17th Street and Warren Avenue.
Jessika I. Kennedy, 35, of West Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor giving false identity and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Boston Road.
Tristan Z. Martinez, 25, of Trent Court for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and domestic assault at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East 11th Street.
Matthew C. Martinez, 31, of Dillon Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for violation of a protection order at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at Deming Drive and Bent Avenue.
Kathy K. Nelson, 44, transient, for misdemeanor disturbance of the peace/property, indecent exposure and public intoxication at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Edward J. Acton, 49, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Ames Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
John C. Jacox Kyle, 25, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and destruction of property (greater than $1,000) at 11 p.m. Thursday at Westland Road and West Lincolnway.
Sarah E. Babcock, 39, of Victoria Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:12 p.m. Thursday at an unknown Cheyenne location.
Garrett D. Rust, of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:37 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason D. Stratton, 39, transient, for six felony counts for aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Railroad Road and U.S. Highway 30.
Sean B. King, 23, of Snyder Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Adam L. Trainer, 41, of Eighth Street for three felony counts for burglary, misdemeanor criminal trespass (signs) and destruction of property (less than $1,000) at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at Archer Parkway and Interstate 80.
Tanya R. Lair, 38, of East Prosser Road for felony burglary, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor criminal trespass (signs), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at Archer Parkway and I-80.
Joseph C. Whitfield, 54, of Kicking Horse Court for felony burglary, felony possession of burglary tools and felony conspiracy, and on a felony warrant for burglary at 4:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Speer Road.
Alan A. Berg, 42, of Ames Avenue for felony burglary, felony possession of burglary tools and felony conspiracy at 4:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Speer Road.
Geeber Miramontes, 31, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Ryan A. Steffens, 37, of Sidney, Nebraska, on a felony warrant out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska, for terroristic threats at 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Tanisha Valero, 50, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:22 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 7 on U.S. Highway 85.
