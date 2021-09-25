Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Richard L. Olson, 32, of East Fifth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:33 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Kathryn P. Apodaca, 43, of Homestead Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Leonard R. Riffel, 47, of East Prosser Road for felony methamphetamine possession and felony heroin possession at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Janel M. Sherar, 42, of Eagle View Lane for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Jordan S. Huntress, 28, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and shoplifting (over $300) at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Joshua A. Reid, 29, of East 19th Street for felony burglary at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East 19th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Steven W. Tyndall Jr., 40, of Muscadine Way on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:43 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Eryn M. Byrn, 20, of an unknown address, on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Fremont County at 3:43 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Alec J. Shurtleff, 31, of Vernal, Utah, on a misdemeanor court order at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Omar Ramirez, 19, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:39 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West College Drive.
Stephen A. Eagle, 31, of Country West Road on a misdemeanor court order at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Nicholas P. Castro, 43, of Jefferson Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Adrian D. Evans, 39, of East 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Brian S. Medina, 44, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor court order at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Jeannie Ross, 39, of Pineridge Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Lauren E. Miller, 38, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jessica M. Gonzales, 44, of West College Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second offense in 10 years) and failure to report more than $1,000 property damage or injury (first offense), and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Raymond B. Renales, 39, of Santa Cruz, California, for felony marijuana possession, felony marijuana possession with intent to distribute, and misdemeanor speeding, open container and no proof of liability insurance at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 11 on northbound Interstate 25.