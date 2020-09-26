Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jason R. Vargas, 26, of East 10th Street for felon in possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm with people present at 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Levi Fales, 28, of Torrington for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 7:24 p.m. Thursday at East 19th Street and Pebrican Avenue.
Viola N. Deffenbaugh, 22, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering (health) at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kenneth J. Peterson, 43, of Fox Farm Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear, three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for failure to comply with a child support order at 1:53 a.m. Friday at East Fox Farm Road and Avenue C-2.
Derek J. Johnson, 22, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and reckless endangering at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
John C. Tygart, 21, of Prosser Road on a felony court order at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Kreston M. Sanchez, 42, of McComb Avenue on a felony probation and parole hold at 11:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Michael L. Smith, 44, of Green River Street on a felony warrant out of Converse County for one count of possession of forged writing, two counts of forgery and one count of altering a VIN at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael J. Garver, 40, of County Road 214, Burns, for failure to pay at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Justin R. Hopka, 47, of Ahrens Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and on a misdemeanor court order at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Jennifer M. Garcia, 36, of Snyder Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and battery-touching in a rude manner at 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr., 19, of South Greeley Highway for aggravated assault threat with a weapon, domestic battery, interference with a peace officer and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jacob L. Strom, 20, of Denver on misdemeanor warrants for fleeing/eluding and interference with a peace officer at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
James R. Dobyns, 32, of Prosser Road on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Christian R. Jones, 32, of Fox Farm Road on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, interference with a peace officer and interference with an emergency call at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Zachary J. Wieger, 30, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Preston J. Thurin, 24, of Walterscheid Boulevard on a felony warrant for child abuse at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.