Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Aurriaunna M. Mueller, 40, of West Lincolnway for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) at 9:14 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Capitol Avenue.
Morgan B. Nabors, 43, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:12 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Matthew D. Christensen, 31, transient, on a felony warrant for burglary at 10:55 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
William T. McCurdy, 33, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:20 p.m. Sunday at Crook Avenue and East 12th Street.
Stacy L. Rivera, 36, of West 28th Street for misdemeanor resisting arrest, possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.), disturbing the peace/property, public intoxication and making a false report to a police officer at 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of McComb Avenue.
Ronnie T. Payne, 29, transient, for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury, felonious restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Cheyenne (address redacted).
Tyler M. Cheslic, 29, of Williams Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:32 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East 17th Street.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 35, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor public intoxication, jaywalking (pedestrian) and interfering/obstructing at 6 a.m. Sunday at Windmill Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
Curtis S. Funkhouser, 20, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey, public intoxication and open container violation at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Michael A. Lucero, 55, of 25th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years), no proof of liability insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at West Ninth Street and Deming Drive.
Robert M. Ellis, 60, of an unknown address for felony DUI (four or more in 10 years), expired registration, no liability insurance and driving under a suspended license at 8:54 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Adrianna K. Munoz, 31, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) at 5:11 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Sean L. Gibbons, 47, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container at 1:40 p.m. Saturday at Ames Avenue and West 17th Street.
Nathan P. Morgan, 34, of Gopp Court for misdemeanor reckless driving, fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer without injury, careless driving, possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug and driving with a suspended license at 1:38 a.m. Saturday at Montalto Drive and East Jefferson Road.
Ronald E. Stringer, 45, of East Prosser Road for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and public intoxication at 12:07 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Zackery Harper, 25, of Junction City, Kansas, on felony warrants out of Geary County, Kansas, on original charges of theft, theft by deception, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, identity theft and possession of alprazolam (Xanax) at 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Walterscheid Boulevard.
Fallon R. Luthi, 22, of Dunn Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant out of Kansas for failure to appear at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Walterscheid Boulevard.
Lindsey M. Brown, 31, of East Sixth Street for a felony warrant out of Sullivan County, Tennessee, for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant out of Sullivan County, Tennessee, for failure to appear at 10:21 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of County Road 128A.
Michael C. Reiff, 75, of 20th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Friday at Seymour Avenue and East 26th Street.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Catherine A. Cotraro, 53, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Little Valley Trail.
Michael B. Romero, 53, of Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:34 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Robert W. Jahn, 41, of Victoria Drive on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 10:37 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
n
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Michael J.S. Frankovich, 42, of Hayes Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and speeding (71 mph in a 55 mph zone) at 11:59 p.m. Friday on Hayes Avenue.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.