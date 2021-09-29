Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Joseph H. Boyer, 56, of Casper for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, public intoxication and resisting arrest at 2:08 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
Lane R. Gunkel, 28, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply with Cheyenne Transitional Center at 10:22 a.m. Monday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Keith A. Ritchie, 33, transient, for misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance at 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Krystle K. Pate, 36, of Dunn Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (subsequent conviction), duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property and child endangering (health) at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Bishop Boulevard.
Gabriel M. McDonald, 23, of Bomar Drive for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years) at 4:11 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 16th Street.
Carrie Lewis, 47, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey, interfering/obstructing and being violent/tumultuous to property at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East 20th Street.
Anastasia A. Hetrick, 44, transient, for misdemeanor littering and giving a false identity, on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Dayne L. McCart, 23, of Grier Boulevard on a felony warrant for voyeurism, two felony warrants for intimidating a juror/witness and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:50 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Leo Bloomfield, 57, of West 17th Street for a community corrections termination at 11:27 a.m. Friday at Cheyenne Transitional Center.
Richard L. Olson, 32, of East Fifth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:33 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jesse J. Benson, 43, of Casper on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Natrona County at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jesse J. Flores, 26, transient, for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 7:29 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Terry Road.
Orlando A. Cruz, 45, of East Ninth Street for misdemeanor DUI at 6:28 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Krystle K. Pate, 36, of Williams Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 4:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Omar E. Ramirez-Torres, 19, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, at 12 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Raena R. Huerta, 20, of College Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:51 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Maria V. Vest, 51, of West 17th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 5 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Prosser Road.
Benjamin J. Woodworth, 31, of Interstate 80 Service Road for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 10:50 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jacqueline L. Plasencio, 26, of Seymour Avenue on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury) and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:14 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Castulo Hernandez, 34, of Alexander Avenue for misdemeanor DUI and on a misdemeanor Wyoming warrant at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Rona R. Culler, 55, of Antelope Meadows Drive on a felony warrant at 8:26 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
John R. Beierle, 64, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI at 12:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Efrain Ortega-Perez, 28, of Puebla, Mexico, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 2 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Marvie K. Yarbrough, 53, of Dayshia Lane for misdemeanor DUI at 12:58 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Angelena A. Bailon, 45, of Parsons Place on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to pay at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Albert D. Charron, 58, of Montalto Drive on a misdemeanor court order at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Leonard R. Riffel, 47, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor court order at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Omar E. Ramirez-Torres, 19, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Brian A. Garcia, 54, of Pleasant Valley Trail on a misdemeanor court order at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Vadym Koshman, 38, of Highlands, California, on misdemeanor warrants for vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane at 8:23 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher M. Skillman, 36, of Las Vegas, Nevada, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:18 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Wayne Snelling, 42, of McComb Avenue on a felony warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, at 8:36 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Keith A. Beckwith, 44, transient, for felony possession of a controlled substance (crystalline form) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and on a felony warrant out of Goshen County at 8:03 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 12 on northbound Interstate 25.
Leroy A. Valdez, unknown age, of an unknown location for felony possession of a controlled substance (crystalline form), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and a headlight violation, and on a felony warrant out of Carbon County at 8:03 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 12 on northbound Interstate 25.