Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tyce J. Deboard, 34, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue.
Edward J. Acton, 49, of Jefferson Road for misdemeanor refusing to obey, pedestrian impeding, jaywalking (pedestrian), possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 ounce) and littering at 7:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Catherine A. Cotraro, 53, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 4:02 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Allan M. Hauck, 58, of Dunn Avenue for misdemeanor open container violation, on a felony warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Brandon J. Toth, 40, of County Road 207 on a misdemeanor warrant for false voting (not qualified or not entitled) at 12:18 a.m. Thursday at East Second Street and Seymour Avenue.
Marvin M. Jackson II, 41, of Utah Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at Commons Drive and New Bedford Drive.
Nathan T. Spratte, 31, of Scott Drive for misdemeanor violation of a temporary protection order at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Dey Avenue.
Anissa Kills Crow Indian, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Lance R. Parks, 59, of Laramie for misdemeanor DUI (combination of alcohol and controlled substance, first in 10 years), possession of a controlled substance (any amount), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change and no liability insurance at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Range Boulevard and North College Drive.
Darryn K. Howard, 55, transient, on a felony warrant out of Texas for parole violation at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Lexington Avenue.
Lauren E. Miller, 39, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday at Dey Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Geronimo C. Lopez, 23, transient, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for escape at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Scott A. Yonker, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Friendship Circle.
Daniel L. Bolejack, 33, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violation at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Tamala K. Mooneyham, 60, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor unsafe U-turn, DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and no proof of liability insurance at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday at West Fifth Street and Patton Avenue.
Claire M. Pino, 51, of Gysel Place for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug, no liability insurance and expired or improper registration, and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday at East Fifth Street and House Avenue.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 33, of 8th Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and breach of peace at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 23 at his residence.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Kelly R. Martinez, 35, of Green River for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:42 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Polk Avenue.
Nathan M. Hilton, 25, of Sandy, Utah, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Nikko V. Johnson, 28, of Rio Verde Street for three felony counts of aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) and one felony count of terroristic threats, and on a felony warrant out of San Diego County, California, for probation violation at 6:01 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Jefferson Road.
Danielle M. Jackson, 34, of Ames Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Judith M. Grizzard, 50, of Williamson, Georgia, on a felony warrant for theft (shoplifting, greater than $1,000) at 4 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Sanjuan J. Hernandez, 50, of Gering, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christian M. Vosler, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Adrian B. Campos-Ramos, 35, of East College Drive on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Margaret T. Harris, 41, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawna M. Ornelaz, 45, of Christine Circle on a felony warrant for burglary at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
George E. Wederski, 40, of Christine Circle on a felony warrant for burglary at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Cody L.M. Harris, 28, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 12:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Cody S. Stitt, age redacted, of Melbeta, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the Interstate 25 port of entry.
Darrell M. Dotson, age redacted, of Loveland, Colorado, for felony aggravated robbery, felony aggravated assault and battery, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and driving with a canceled/denied license at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 349 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Duane L. Brown, 62, of Blue Grass Circle on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for probation violation at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 6.5 on northbound I-25.