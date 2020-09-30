Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Gabrielle J. Robinson, 21, of Taft Avenue for simple assault at 1:21 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Stephen J. Cordova, 51, of West Lincolnway for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon; on a misdemeanor Laramie County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, simple assault, property destruction and interference with a peace officer; and on a misdemeanor city of Cheyenne warrant for public intoxication and open container of alcohol at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Stinson Avenue.
Jose L. Saenz Jr., 53, of Ahrens Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and failure to obey police/authorized persons directing traffic at 12:13 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Damien D. Salazar, 40, of Mountain Road on three misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for interference with an emergency call at 11:50 p.m. Friday at Ridge and Randy roads.
William D.D. Ruth, 21, transient, on two misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Larry A. Turner, 35, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for violating a protection order at 1:10 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
Shilo D. Gifford, 36, of Dunn Avenue for domestic battery at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Missile Drive.
Carl C. Butler III, 27, of Andra Court for domestic battery at 9:18 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Matthew T. Brosh, 45, of Imperial Court on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Brenion C.G. Foster, 25, of Storey Boulevard on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 5:40 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Austin R.J. Bennett, 28, of Russell Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:10 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jesse A. Garcia Serna, 21, of Fillmore Avenue for failure to comply at 11:41 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Lani D. Mayfield, 49, of Cribbon Avenue for failure to comply at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Mandy M. Atwell, 41, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:01 a.m. Monday near mile marker 365 on U.S. Highway 30.
Jason O. Sjolin, 41, of Casper for DUI, interfering with a peace officer, open container of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and failure to provide proof of liability insurance at 10:59 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 6.5 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Edward G. Melroe, 39, of Moorhead, Minnesota, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 2:30 p.m. Friday at mile marker 359 on eastbound Interstate 80.