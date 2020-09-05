Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Keelan M. Postlewait, 38, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for destruction of property and criminal trespass-signs at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Patrick A. Erikson, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Nicholas J. Garcia, 24, of Covered Wagon Drive for domestic battery at 12:02 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Devin G. Martinez, 21, of 21st Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and interference with a peace officer at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Sarah M. Lujan, 40, of West 17th Street for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Misty L. Stricker, 42, transient, on a court order at 1:17 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Phillip L. Kaushagen, 40, of 12th Street, Wheatland, on a court order at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Rolinda L. Arnold, 55, of Evansville on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Zachary J. Wieger, 30, transient, for failure to register as a sex offender at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse J. Jackson, 29, of Casper on four misdemeanor warrants for protection order violations at 8:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Skyler D. Fawver, 27, of 17th Street for a parole violation, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday at Deming Drive and East First Street.
Orlin Cruz-Carcamo, 30, of Greeley, Colorado, for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Matthew J. Cisneros, 32, of Maple Way on a misdemeanor court order at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ronald C. Benzel, 57, of Williams Street on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles R. Jolley, 25, of Artesian Road on a felony warrant for burglary and a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Sarah M. Lujan, 40, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a community correctional facility at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew R. Sandoval, 40, of Parkview Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor warrant for battery-touching in a rude manner at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Lauren E. Miller, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:23 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Adrian Smith Jr., 29, of Washington, D.C., for felony possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and speeding at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at mile mark- er 370 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Jesse A. Garcia Serna, 21, of Filmore Avenue for DUI and improper lane use at 8 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 361 on eastbound I-80.