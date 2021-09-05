Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Luis A. Garcia, 29, of Amarillo, Texas, for misdemeanor duty to stop with personal injury/death (hit and run) and failure to stop at a stop sign at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 18th Street.
Kasey A. Worley, 34, of King Arthur Way on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 7:52 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Bevans Street.
Casey D. Martin, 25, of East 17th Street on a felony warrant for theft and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a powdery substance at 7:52 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Bevans Street.
Adam Poirier, 37, of Bootstrap Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 3:05 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and West 19th Street.
Damian A. Martinez, 24, of Meadowland Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Platte County, two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Jacob L. Hutchins, 27, of East 17th Street on a felony NCIC hold for parole violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Amber S. Martinez, 34, of Seventh Street on a felony warrant for child abuse with major injury (responsible for welfare) at 5:11 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kayleb M. Reed, 22, of East 11th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kyle S. Slater, 27, of Mitchell Place on a felony warrant for probation revocation through Laramie County District Court at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Evelyn E. Alcon-Cooper, 34, of Trent Court on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Noah R. Brunner, 22, of Bevans Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Ridge Road.
Tony C. Brown, 29, of Park Place on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Linda D. Erwin, 57, of Andover Drive on two felony warrants for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Emilio C. Garcia, 20, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon and domestic battery (first offense) at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Martin A. Martinez, 29, of East Factor Lane for felony aggravated assault (threaten with a weapon) at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Jon E. Chastain, 58, of Lafayette Boulevard on a felony warrant for methamphetamine possession and a misdemeanor warrant for marijuana possession at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Christopher T. Farthing, 39, of County Road 234 for misdemeanor DUI (first offense in 10 years) and having an open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle at 11:03 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 29 on northbound Interstate 25.
Devan J. Souza, 27, of Tate Road for reckless driving, DUI-controlled substances, criminal entry and eluding, as well as on felony warrants for aggravated assault with a gun (non-family member), theft and aggravated burglary, and misdemeanor warrants for simple battery, probation violation and theft at an unknown time Wednesday in the 600 block of Russell Avenue.
Ali Zargham, 32, of Baltimore, Maryland, for felony marijuana possession and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver at 11 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 354 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Nelson Kuli, 22, of Aurora, Colorado, for felony possession of stolen property, on a felony NCIC hit out of Colorado, and for the misdemeanor charges of DUI of a combination of drugs and alcohol (first offense), speeding in a superintendent zone, no valid driver’s license, failure to stop at red light, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and interference with a peace officer at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Westland Road and Missile Drive.