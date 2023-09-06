Recently arrested by Cheyenne Police Department:
Cody M. Jones, 33, of Cheyenne Street for felony destruction of property, and misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol), reckless driving and no proof of liability insurance at 11 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Vanessa D. Wilson, 44, of Jefferson Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driver’s license violation, no proof of liability insurance and improper right turn at 10:10 p.m. Monday at West Fifth Street and Central Avenue.
Melissa D. Goodwine, 54, of Lincolnway for felony DUI, and misdemeanor driving with a suspended driver’s license and driving without an interlock device at 8:44 p.m. Monday at East Ninth Street and Warren Avenue.
Tanya R. Lair, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:03 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
Laverne M. Fuller, 56, of Lake Place for misdemeanor driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license at 4:46 p.m. Monday at Nationway and Windmill Road.
Joe B. Jaure, 43, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a temporary protection order at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Ames Court.
Angelo C. Marquez, 19, transient, for felony theft at 1:39 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Fifth Street.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 9:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Thomas A. Zumbrun, 66, of Fourth Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:43 p.m. Saturday at Warren Avenue and East 18th Street.
Jacolby D. Iglehart, 31, of Rainbow Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Lori C. Manzanares, 40, of Pershing Point for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:05 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Carla Noel, 53, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace at 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Derek K. Devrieze, 41, of Brooks Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 1:59 a.m. Saturday at Warren Avenue and East 19th Street.
Gary B. Weathermon, 53, of Gem Trail on misdemeanor warrants for driving under suspension, failure to meet duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property and no liability insurance at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Amanda A. Barbee, 28, of Olive Drive on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 9:17 p.m. Friday at North College Drive and South Industrial Road.
Eugene D. Carabajal, 36, of Fourth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for assault (battery) at 6:57 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Nicole L. Lawson, 41, of Gordon Road on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 6:20 p.m. Friday at West Fifth Street and Deming Drive.
Maurice A. Bell, 39, of Storey Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:32 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block Yellowstone Road.
Rudy M. Delarosa, 32, of Continental Place on a misdemeanor probation and parole violation at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Paul L. Brumage, 38, of Van Lennen Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kevin J. Haley, 42, of Patton Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, possession/use of drugs/controlled substance, giving false identity and on a felony warrant out of Albany County for probation violation at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Ronnie T. Payne, 30, transient, for misdemeanor violent conduct (tumultuous to property) and disturbing the peace/property at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 18th Street.
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Lily M. Bullis, 45, of Flaming Gorge Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 7 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeffrey S. Wilson, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Dale R. Patches, 63, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Prosser Road.
Jacquelyn M. Watt, 54, of South Greeley Highway for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:45 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Camden M. Girone, 22, of Pattison Avenue for misdemeanor probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony J. Gello, 37, of Avenue D on a felony warrant out of Crook County for failure to appear on an original charge of meth possession at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Velma L. Johnson, 55, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Joshua G. Hensley, 39, Cheyenne address unknown, on a felony hold for parole violation at 2:58 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Zachary N. Peters, 23, of Inspiration Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1:46 a.m. Monday at mile marker 2.7 of State Highway 212.
Christopher C. Nelson, 31, of Birch Place for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and possession of an open container of alcohol at 5:41 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 369 of Interstate 80.
Paul G. Lovett, 64, of Chugwater for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:57 a.m. Friday at mile marker 387 of eastbound Interstate 80.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Wayne R. Clark, 51, of West Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Parsons Street in Pine Bluffs.
