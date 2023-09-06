Recently arrested by Cheyenne Police Department:

Cody M. Jones, 33, of Cheyenne Street for felony destruction of property, and misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol), reckless driving and no proof of liability insurance at 11 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

