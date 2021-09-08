Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tanner G. Wirfel, 31, of Kornegay Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance (first in 10 years) and on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East 11th Street.
Jacob R. Scharbrough, 36, transient, for the misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 10:04 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Conall Q. O'Kane, 26, of Land Court for two counts of misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 8:15 pm. Monday at his residence.
Amber L. Thomas, 33, of Campstool Road on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery (first offense) at 10:48 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North College Drive and Dell Range Boulevard.
Elizabeth A. Harris, 42, of McFarland Avenue on a felony NCIC hold at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Joshua A. Reid, 29, of East 19th Street on a felony NCIC hold at 2:40 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Rachel R. Brewster, 29, of Red Fox Road for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Darby Lane.
Kerry S. Lynch, 33, of Miller Lane for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 1:28 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Crow Road and Miller Lane.
Dino B. Zumbo, 30, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding; interfering/obstructing; possession/use of methamphetamine; marijuana possession; driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license; being violent/tumultuous to property and careless driving at 1 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Leisher Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Marvin M. Jackson II, 40, of Utah Street on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member (serious injury) at 8:21 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Kenneth Morton, 29, of Claremore, Oklahoma, for felony aggravated assault (threaten with a weapon) at 9:23 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 85.
Isaac D. Espinoza, 26, of Yucca Road for felony strangulation of a household member (serious injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:45 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jason R. Hellings, 40, of South Fork Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 1:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jordon N. Lucero, 27, of Grand Harmony Boulevard on two felony warrants for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Andrew D. Helbig, 50, of an unknown address for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (3 ounces or less), DUI-controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and speeding at an unknown time Sunday on Interstate 80.