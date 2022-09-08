Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Melissa L. Stephenson, 33, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation, a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sonata Lane.
Ryan J. Payne, 28, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Allen J. Fenstermacher, 39, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 3 p.m. Tuesday at an unknown Cheyenne location (address redacted).
Sherri A. Chrisman, 40, of Pinto Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West 19th Street.
Desiree R. Pantoja, 38, of Medicine Bow Avenue for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug, possession in pill form, fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer without injury, careless driving and red light violation at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday at Medicine Bow Avenue and Teton Street.
Jason S. Singleton, 26, of East 19th Street for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Devon K. Charles, 47, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor assault (battery) and two misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment at 3 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Bryan R. Schneider, 42, of Bradley Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:09 a.m. Sunday at East Fox Farm Road and Morrie Avenue.
Brandon W. Beck, 38, address redacted, for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Pershing Pointe Drive.
Matthew C. Martinez, 31, of King Court for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 9:07 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Griffith Avenue.
Anthony R. Romero Jr., 38, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and domestic battery, and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 11:46 a.m. Saturday at East Pershing Boulevard and Ridge Road.
Garrett S. Ross, 23, of Osage Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey at 1:32 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Neoganae Presbury, 18, of an unreported address, for misdemeanor public intoxication, interfering/obstructing and giving false identity at 1:32 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Sabrina B. White, 28, of Seminoe Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol), interference with a peace officer without injury and possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Paula D. Bell, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for falsely reporting an emergency at 6:12 p.m. Friday at Powderhouse Road and Hoy Road.
Matthew S. Pruitt, 19, of East 15th Street for felony possessing a weapon as a felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 6:11 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Shawna M. Ornelaz, 45, of Christine Circle on a warrant for two misdemeanor counts of theft (less than $1,000 from building) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Dovey King, 35, of Miller Lane on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Vincent L. Munoz, 62, of Hellwig Road for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Bradley A. Lieurance, 22, of West Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:54 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Kari A. Dillmon, 53, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West College Drive.
Jesse R. Galusha, 35, of Van Lennen Avenue for felony DUI (alcohol, four or greater in 10 years) at 3:38 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
David L. Hakala, 45, of Fremont Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for false voting (not qualified or not entitled) at 2:10 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Julian M. Hernandez, 21, of Windmill Road on a warrant for two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery at 2 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kagen C. Meyer Jr., 21, of Pierce Avenue on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation and two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 10:55 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Chad M. Smith, 51, of 18th Street on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 6:18 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Israel R. Cazares, 34, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 15 on Interstate 25.
Jennifer L. Bessert, 42, of Dell Range Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI, following too closely and possession of a controlled substance (plant, 3 oz. or less) at 1:17 p.m. Monday at mile marker 8 on northbound I-25.
Daniel Lockwood, 42, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and lane use violation at 4:22 a.m. Monday at mile marker 10.5 on northbound I-25.
Brucene R. Wilson, 50, of Village View Lane on a warrant for felony property destruction (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor stalking at 11:28 p.m. Friday at mile marker 364 on U.S. Highway 30.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.