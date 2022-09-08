Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Melissa L. Stephenson, 33, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation, a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sonata Lane.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

