Editor’s note: The Aug. 30-31 arrests weren’t included in an earlier police blotter because of a delayed release by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.
Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Justin C. Maes, 53, of Rawlins on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West 31st Street.
James E. Potter Jr., 54, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor unlawful use of 911 emergency reporting system at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Andy L. Kirkendall, 45, transient, for misdemeanor reckless endangering (firearm), possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Joseph M. Doherty, 70, of Carbine Trail for misdemeanor resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Carlson Street.
Fiona R. Andrews, 23, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 5 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Lanny R. Wilson II, 27, of Laramie Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for failure to comply at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 31 at his residence.
Alfonso Roman Jr., 34, of East Third Street for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and being under the influence of a controlled substance; and on a felony warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas, for possession of a controlled substance at 11:24 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1200 block of West 31st Street.
Pablo E. Montano, 31, of West 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Goshen County for probation violation at 10:54 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 34, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Jayson J. Mullen, 27, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 4 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Donnie R. Sausedo, 46, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury at 3:35 a.m. Aug. 31 at West Lincolnway and Snyder Avenue.
Kathy K. Nelson, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and possession of a power/crystal substance at 2:59 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1600 block of Dillon Avenue.
Joshua E. Smith, 41, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, possession/use of an amphetamine-type drug and possession of marijuana (under 1/4 ounce) at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Erika Hudnall, 36, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Anaya Gonzalo, 39, of Pinion Drive for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 12:34 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Camden M. Girone, 22, of Pattison Avenue for felony motor vehicle theft at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 3200 block of Forest Drive.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Ernest J. Jaramillo, 45, of East 16th Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
George T. Finocchiaro, 59, of Allison Road for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule), theft and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Janell E. Goss, 31, of Main Street, Pine Bluffs, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Barbara P. Schutkowski-Fortish, 73, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol), failure to meet duty to stop for law enforcement and failure to maintain a lane at 8:52 p.m. Aug. 31 at East Allison Road and South Greeley Highway.
Victor J. Colacino, 43, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Laramie County jail.
Chayanne L. Whiteley, 28, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:55 p.m. Aug. 31 at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Francisco C. Sanchez, 31, of Greeley, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Laramie County jail.
Bernice A. Brisson, 56, of Avenue C on felony warrants for fraud and theft at 8:35 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 700 block of Avenue C.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jeffry S. Rodgers, 49, of Torrington for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), failure to maintain a single lane and possession of a controlled substance (plant) at 8:57 p.m. Aug. 31 at mile marker 10 of southbound Interstate 25.
James A. Gann, 41, of Fenton, Missouri, for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and driving under suspension at an undisclosed time Aug. 30 at mile marker 387 on westbound Interstate 80.
