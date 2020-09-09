Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
William T. Cross, 37, of Walker Road for unlawful entry onto property, misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and refusing to obey at 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Ridgeland Street.
Brandyn M. Farley, 30, of Westland Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:53 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Julia E. Tate, 35, transient, on a felony inmate hold out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply at 1 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, transient, for unlawful entry onto property, misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Tyler L. Boysen, 21, of West Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for battery out of Hot Springs County at 4:04 p.m. Sunday the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Dominick J. Green, 29, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:34 a.m. Sunday at Snyder Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Brian L. Bell, 49, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Brett W. Murray, 30, of Hurst Street for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, red light stop position and for driving under the influence (DUI) at 8:52 p.m. Saturday at West Ninth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Shawn Mcavoy, 36, transient, for criminal trespass-communication at 10:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Capitol Avenue.
Lawrence A. Marshall, 55, of East 12th Street for hit and run with injuries at 4:49 p.m. Friday at East 12th Street and Kingham Drive.
Taylor R. Goins, 27, of Juliet, Tennessee, for misdemeanor shoplifting and misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Jessie L. Kyle, 26, of East 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:03 p.m. Friday at Pebrican Avenue and East 17th Street.
Devon Meils, 18, transient, for felony interference with custody and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Ty Svec, 27, of Kelly Drive on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear, and criminal entry, criminal entry-vehicle, misdemeanor larceny-shoplifting and interference with a peace officer at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West College Drive; also arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department on a felony warrant out of Converse County for probation violation at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Joseph D. Waterstreet, 20, of White Cloud Road for DUI at 10:50 p.m. Sunday at Roundtop and Polo Ranch roads.
Bertha M. Loya-Martinez, 28, of Williams Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:56 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
John L. Benzor, 46, of East Jefferson Road for DUI at 10:07 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Francisco P. Gomez, 40, of Mandolin Way on a misdemeanor warrant for battery-touching in a rude manner and for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance at 7:01 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Jefferson Road.
Dwayne E. Winkels, 57, of Archer Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:46 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Juan A. Casturita, 50, of Pueblo, Colorado, on a felony inmate hold out of Pueblo County, Colorado, for parole violation at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Lance J. Jackson, 42, transient, on felony warrants for child endangerment-methamphetamine waste, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and failure to comply at 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Misty L. Stricker, 42, transient, on a court order for interference with a peace officer at 1:17 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Yzail A. Gauna, 23, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for interference with a peace officer at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
John B. Bevel III, 29, of Green River Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Sandra L. Mark, 22, transient, on misdemeanor warrants out of Albany and Laramie counties for failure to appear at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Prosser Road.
Megan R. Bird, 24, of Manderson on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:05 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 20th Street in Pine Bluffs.
Phillip L. Kaushagen, 40, of Wheatland on a court order for no insurance and electric flashing turn signal at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Nathan D. Vanosdol, 28, of Yuba City, California, for interference with a peace officer and driving with a suspended license at 12:25 p.m. Sunday near mile marker .5 on Wyoming Highway 222.