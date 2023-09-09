Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Thomas M. Spuehler, 52, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Julian E. Gonzalez, 23, of East 20th Street for felony sale/delivery of cocaine/heroin, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule) and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 11:55 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Dean E. Benda, 70, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:44 a.m. Thursday at Holliday Park.
Johnny A. Girany, 25, of Legend Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East 20th Street.
Marissa M. Hunt, 21, of East 20th Street for felony sale/delivery of cocaine/heroin, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule), possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:25 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Dylan C. Cales, 19, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury), aggravated assault (threat with a weapon) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:06 a.m. Thursday at Meadow and Silverton drives.
Amanda L. Piercy, 36, of Alexander Avenue for felony child endangerment (drugs) and possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule) at 1:53 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Alan L. Bazzle, 46, transient, for felony burglary and misdemeanor destruction of property at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Isaac L. Carrera, 23, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol), hit and run, driver’s license required, no proof of insurance and unsafe vehicle equipment at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Mountain Road.
Monte A. Pitchford, 61, of West Ninth Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Avenue and Nationway.
Ricardo J. McLean, 22, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday at Pebrican Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Gilbert Arciniega, 58, of Denver on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Tarique R. Jeske, 28, of Laramie Street for a felony probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Seymour Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jayson J. Mullen, 27, of Hillcrest Road for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) at 9:32 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Alan L. Bazzle, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Shaun R. Prough, 36, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 9:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Lisa R. Bevel, 51, of Crook Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Sergio Rodriguez, 39, of Denver on a felony warrant for probation violation at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Vanessa M. Trujillo, 35, of Terry Road on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark R. Dunn, 59, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication), assault-battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Lake Place.
Tyreese T. Reed, 24, of Casper on a warrant for civil violation at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joe B. Jaure, 43, of 27th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Angelo C. Marquez, 19, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Frederick J. Dekraker, 37, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and careless driving at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday at Murray Road and Mary Elizabeth Lane.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters