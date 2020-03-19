Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW...WIND...AND TRAVEL IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH FRIDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. AREAS NEAR AND AROUND SIDNEY WILL BE THE LAST TO SWITCH OVER TO SNOW, EXPECTED BY NOON TODAY. * WHERE...AREAS ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF A LINE FROM DOUGLAS TO ALLIANCE. INCLUDES THE TOWNS OF WHEATLAND...TORRINGTON... CHEYENNE AND PINE BLUFFS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING. TOWNS IN THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE INCLUDE SCOTTSBLUFF...KIMBALL... SIDNEY... HARRISBURG AND BRIDGEPORT. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIVESTOCK AND NEWBORN CALVES. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&