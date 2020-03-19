Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jayson J. Mullen, 23, of Maple Way on warrants for fleeing/eluding, felony theft and interference with a police officer at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at South Parsley Boulevard and Sundance Lane.
Stoney W. Glicco, 55, of Frank Court on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Bryan C. Morgan, 27, of Rawlins Street for driving under the influence (DUI), fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, reckless endangering-conduct, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and misdemeanor larceny-shoplifting at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at Interstate 80 and Interstate 180.
Amanda D. Luegering, 27, of West Allison Road for DUI and failure to signal intention at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Tom M. Marks, 43, of South Greeley Highway on a warrant for failure to appear at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Jon K. Kinsolving, 56, of Baldwin Drive for domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 10:26 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Levi C. Oyler, 40, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Lucas H. Ross, 22, of Table Mountain Loop on a warrant for failure to pay at 1 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 17th Street.
Desiree D. Reno, 33, transient, for bringing a controlled substance or liquor into the jail and on a warrant for failure to appear at 1 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
Britney C. Robbins, 32, of Crook Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear at 9:24 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jeffery C. Peterson II, 36, of Van Buren Avenue on a warrant for aggravated assault with injury at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Patrick H. Lawson, 52, of South Greeley Highway on felony warrants for fraud-identity theft and alter/forge title or registration at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Lonnie P. Moffitt, 45, of Rio Verde Street on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 3:05 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Alan J. Kriebel, 43, of Pasadena Road for domestic battery and on a warrant for misdemeanor property destruction at 12:16 p.m. Monday at his residence.