Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Wyatt D. Lamb, 26, of Desmet Drive for strangulation of a household member, interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor property destruction at 1:23 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Robert L. Cochran Jr., 50, of Thomes Avenue on warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 1 a.m. Friday at West Fifth Street and Deming Drive.
Jason B. Stricker, 46, transient, on a warrant for failure to pay at 1 a.m. Friday at West Fifth Street and Deming Drive.
Cara E. Carlisle, 28, of Patton Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI) and on a warrant for failure to appear at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Clayton Hahn, 40, of Coax Road for felony possession of a cocaine- or heroin-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance at 12:26 a.m. Friday at East 12th Street and Kingham Drive.
Kolten L. Heath, 22, of Arp Avenue for interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance at 12:26 a.m. Friday at East 12th Street and Kingham Drive.
Cameron Z. Salway, 27, of Rapid City, South Dakota, on an inmate hold 10:07 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Lindell T. Campbell, 29, of 16th Street for public intoxication and fighting or riotous conduct at 9:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Misty L.R. Heil, 36, of East Fifth Avenue for public intoxication and fighting or riotous conduct at 8:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Kenneth G. Jenkins, 36, of Desmet Drive for criminal trespass at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Central Avenue.
Jenna N. Cook, 30, of West 17th Street for a probation or parole violation at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Frederick S. Lewis, 48, of East Fifth Street on a warrant for failure to pay at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue and Deming Drive.
Sean Gibbons, 45, transient, for failure to appear at 8:10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joseph G. Furrey, 42, of Tyler Place on a warrant for failure to appear at 6:23 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
William J. Onyski, 40, of West Jefferson Road for strangulation of a household member, domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 4:39 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East First Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
David P. Latta, 34, of Springtown, Texas, for DUI and driving the wrong way on a one-way road at 1:22 a.m. Friday at East 19th Street and Warren Avenue.
William T. Cross, 36, of Evergreen Street on a warrant for aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Tony R. Gilman, 43, of East 16th Street on two warrants for misdemeanor probation violation at 11:18 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Tony A. Kelly, 26, of Gopp Court on warrants for a felony probation violation, two counts of domestic battery and strangulation of a household member at 8:31 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Sean L. Gibbons, 45, of Cheyenne on a warrant for failure to appear at 6:55 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Brenden J. Chapple, 18, of Central Avenue on a warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Earl H. Mercer, 46, transient, on a warrant for a felony parole violation at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Kasey A. Worley, 32, of Reed Avenue on a court order at noon Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Joshua E. Buckles, 28, of East 20th Street on a court order at noon Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Ramona M. Hinsley, 39, transient, on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Damon E. Hart, 43, of Sixth Street on a warrant for domestic battery at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher M. Willmer, 47, of Taft Avenue on two warrants for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Misty L. Stricker, 41, transient, on a warrant for failure to comply at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Laramie County jail.
Jeffrey Mitchell, 58, of Stinson Avenue on a warrant for failure to comply at 11:11 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jose L.T. Garcia, 33, of Mead Valley, California, on a California warrant for three counts of homicide at 11:09 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 357.