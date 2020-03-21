Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Aaron M. Briggs, 35, of South Industrial Road on a warrant for failure to pay at 12:42 a.m. Friday at East 15th Street and Big Horn Avenue.
Zachary I. Crank, 31, of Shoshoni Street for domestic battery at 6:25 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Brittany A. Weaver, 30, of Shoshoni Street for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon and domestic violence at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 48, transient, for fleeing/eluding, careless driving, interference with a peace officer, driving under suspension and headlights required at 5 a.m. Thursday at Missile Drive and Old Happy Jack Road.
Steven T. Pritchard, 27, transient, on warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 4:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Lincolnway.
William M. Powers, 40, of Blossom, Texas, for public intoxication at 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Evans Avenue.
Belinda M. Sandoval, 34, of Crook Avenue on a warrant for failure to pay at 2:49 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Joseph A. Girone, 23, transient, for interference with a peace officer at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Crook Avenue.
Awanda D. Butler, 54, of Foyer Avenue for domestic battery and interference with a peace officer at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Shawn A. Funk, 47, of Taft Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Tucker D. Wirfel, 32, of 17th Street on a warrant for DUI/Drug Court hold at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Branson M. Potter, 33, of Hanson Street on a warrant for failure to comply at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Patrick D. Stufflebean, 46, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Dustin M. Merrill, 30, of Main Street in Burns, on warrants for domestic assault and interference with an emergency call at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.