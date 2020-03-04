Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Dominique J. McCray, 26, of Eight Street on a warrant for failure to comply and failure to pay at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested for domestic assault, strangulation of a household member, reckless endangering and interference with an emergency call at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bear River Avenue.
Richard M. Norris, 25, transient, for domestic battery and criminal trespass at 4:19 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Storey Boulevard.
Matthew A. Norris, 28, of Storey Boulevard for unlawful entry into a house and disobeying rules at 3:27 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
David L. McKee Jr., 32, of East 12th Street on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Ave.
Samuel McClure, 25, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for public intoxication and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Neoal G. Hayes, 45, of Denver, for driving under suspension, selling or delivering methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering cocaine or heroin, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, possession in pill form and speeding at 10:29 p.m. Saturday at Interstate 80 and Interstate 25.
Iesha M. Dembo, 28, of Ekalaka, Montana, for possession in pill form, selling or delivering methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering cocaine or heroin and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at I-80 and I-25.
Wade Prehn, 45, of South Greeley Highway for public intoxication and unlawful entry onto a property at 5:56 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Timothy R. Moran, 52, transient, on two warrants for failure to appear at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Cody J. McLendon, 24, of East 11th Street for felony stolen property, interference with a peace officer and on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 11:32 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Guy L. Meyer, 31, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a cocaine- or heroin-type drug and on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 10:57 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Third Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Chrisopher I. Carabajal III, 29, of South Greeley Highway on two warrants for violating a protection order at 8:41 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Heather M. Hayner, 31, of Cheyenne on an inmate hold at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Bradley E. Hendricks, 23, address unknown, on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
David. F. Mehaffey II, 30, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, for felony theft, domestic battery and false imprisonment at 1:20 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua L. Agnew, 25, of East Allison Road on a warrant for felony probation violation at 3 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Elizabeth R. Kingman, 29, of West Pershing Boulevard for a probation or parole violation at 1:49 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Felicia C. Vanortwick, 26, of East Prosser Road on a warrant for failure to appear at 9:25 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Devron D.E. Adams, 23, of Suisun, California, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 10:45 a.m. Saturday on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 369.
Jenieve J. Taitano, 28, of Sun City, California, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 10:45 a.m. Saturday on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 369.
Alonso E.O. Enriquez, 21, of Cribbon Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 4:08 p.m. Friday on Wyoming Highway 212 near mile marker 4.
Paul Cisneros Jr., 22, of Cribbon Avenue for DUI at 3:55 p.m. Friday on I-80 near mile marker 368.