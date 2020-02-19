Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Daniel J. Salyards, 55, of Little Shield Road on warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 11:20 p.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Warren Avenue.
Kim D. Hair, 63, of East 13th Street for domestic battery at 2 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Martin R. Kury, 50, of East 13th Street for aggravated assault on a peace officer, strangulation of a household member, domestic battery and interference with a peace officer at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jess E. Ketcham, 45, of Bison Run Loop for public intoxication at 12:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Jeramie V. Lewis, 34, of Lampman Court on a warrant for a felony parole violation at 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Snyder Avenue.
Eldon K. Kerney, 34, transient, for breach of peace at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of West Lincolnway.
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 28, of Prosser Road on warrants for forgery, a suspended driver’s license, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, a misdemeanor probation or parole violation, and for interference with a peace officer, felony possession of a controlled substance and on an inmate hold at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Zachary Crank, 31, of Shoshoni Street for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 11:20 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Brenden J. Chapple, 18, of Russell Avenue for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 7 a.m. Saturday at East Eighth Street and Russell Avenue.
Stephen R. Brown Sr., 32, of West College Drive on a warrant for failure to pay at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Jackson T. Nichols, 27, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a metham-phetamine-type drug at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Morrie Avenue.
Kirk K. Poynor Jr., 31, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance, a driver’s license violation and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 9:07 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of West College Drive.
Sebastian J.P. Mair, 22, of Mallard Lane in Burns, on warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 7:35 p.m. Friday at Campbell Avenue and East 10th Street.
Brandon M. Lee, 36, of Reed Avenue for felony burglary at 12:50 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Taylor J. Williams, 25, of Milatzo Avenue on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 9:06 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Van Buren Avenue.
Neal D. Samson, 57, transient, for public intoxication at 3:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Snyder Avenue.