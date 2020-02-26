Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Patricio L. Soriano, 37, of Broken Wheel Court for possession of a powdery substance and a controlled sub- stance in pill form at 9:18 p.m. Sunday at Snyder Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Jesse A. Tyon, 37, of Pineridge, South Dakota, for driving under the influence (DUI) at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Yellowstone Road and Dell Range Boulevard.
Sean P. Smith, 26, of Poplar Court for aggravated assault with a threat with a weapon at 1:02 p.m. Sunday at Walnut Drive and Poplar Court.
Mark S. Delanois, 33, of Atkin Street for domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Old Happy Jack Road.
Linda D. Erwin, 55, transient, for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a threat with a weapon and possession of a powdery substance at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Old Happy Jack Road.
Ismael Carmona-Castillo, 28, of Tyler Place for DUI, careless driving and a driver’s license violation at 2:14 a.m. Sunday at East 12th Street and Kingham Drive.
Nayelly Landa, 25, of Mission, Texas, for DUI and on a Wyoming warrant at 1:07 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Robert J. Ramos, 31, of Florence, Texas, for DUI at 12:56 a.m. Sunday at Stinson Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Joey R. Maestas, 37, of Elm Court for DUI, yield to vehicle violation and proof of liability insurance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Ridge Road and East Lincolnway.
Christopher P. Espinoza, 38, of Rollins Avenue for resisting arrest, refusing to obey and on warrants for criminal entry, misdemeanor property destruction and on a municipal warrant at 5:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Deanne R. Walls, 49, of Stinson Avenue for possession or use of an amphetamine-type drug at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at O’Neil Avenue and West 22nd Street.
Mark R. Dunn, 56, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at midnight Saturday at Campbell Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Martha Salazar, 37, of Lakewood, Colorado, for joyriding at 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Crystal Urquidez, 33, of West College Drive for child endangering around drugs and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Weaver Road.
Jonathan R. Leeka, 34, of Coolidge Street on a warrant for failure to pay at 10:58 p.m. Friday at East 12th Street and Hot Springs Avenue.
Richard D. Reynolds, 33, of West First Street for felony possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug, felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, child endangering around drugs and on a Natrona County warrant at 9:47 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Weaver Road.
Fulgencio J. Sanchez, 47, of West Prosser Road for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and on a warrant for misdemeanor property destruction at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Adrian J. Romero, 51, of West Fourth Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear at 4:10 p.m. Friday at Capitol Avenue and West Third Avenue.
Brandon M. Lee, 36, of Reed Avenue on a warrant for burglary at 2:50 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Patrick R. Martinez, 26, of Fremont Avenue for public intoxication at 6 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Samantha M. Mauch, 34, of Richardson Court for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 9:43 p.m. Thursday at Dey Avenue and Talbot Court.
Kenneth A. Martinez, 52, transient, for public intoxication, open container violation and unlawful entry onto a property at 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 17th Street.
Wilbur R. Turner II, 30, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Kenneth L. Wilcox, 51, of Hot Springs Avenue for a probation or parole violation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Adrian J. Solis, 29, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for DUI and a stop sign violation at 5 p.m. Thursday at Van Buren Avenue and U.S. Highway 30.
Demetrius M. Coletti, 40, of Ames Avenue for domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 4 p.m. Thursday at Ames Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Amanda M. Roberts, 38, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Kolten J. Lackey, 22, of O’Neil Avenue for simple assault on a police officer, fleeing or eluding, felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, on a warrant for failure to appear and on an inmate hold at 10:27 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East 22nd Street.
Michael J.P. Miller, 19, of East 19th Street on a warrant for failure to appear at 10:25 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Christopher T. Hicks, 32, of East Sixth Street on a warrant for failure to appear at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Adam R. Schmidt, 35, of South Fork Road on two Platte County warrants, on a warrant for failure to comply and three warrants for failure to appear at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Craig A. Zerbe, 45, of West Pershing Boulevard on a court order at 4:24 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joseph J. Torrez, 23, of Greeley, Colorado, for no liability insurance, a suspended driver’s license, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, controlled substance in pill form, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, possession of a controlled substance and forgery at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Tessa M. Brown, 34, of Victoria Drive on a warrant for failure to appear at noon Saturday at her residence.
Byron A. Gamble, 33, of Morrie Avenue for strangulation of a household member, domestic battery and misdemeanor possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug at 12:36 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
Samuel Trujillo, 24, homeless, for a probation or parole violation at 3:03 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Wendell T. Park, 29, of Stinson Avenue on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender at 2:54 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kelon T. Haynie, 47, of Dallas, Texas, on a warrant for failure to appear and on a warrant for probation violation at 2:50 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Donald E. McDaniel, 65, of East 18th Street on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 12:50 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Amanda J. Morrison, 28, of East Four Mile Road for misdemeanor theft at 12:34 p.m. Friday on Interstate 25 Service Road near mile marker 51.
Faith C. Beadle, 25, transient, on a warrant for escaping detention at 11:50 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Tyler L. Larez, 20, of Osage Avenue for a probation or parole violation at 11:49 a.m. Friday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Richard G. Paules, 29, of Wheatland on a warrant for probation violation at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Ricardo M. Rodriguez, 49, of Secret Valley Trail for DUI, driver’s license violation and duty to stop at 4:55 p.m. Thursday at West Wallick Road and Avenue B-2.
Justin E. Belcher, 31, of Missile Drive for a probation or parole violation at 4:02 p.m. Thursday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Jerrica Lacy, 31, of Gordon Road for a probation or parole violation at 3:54 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Glen G. Green, 50, of West 17th Street for assault-battery at 10:11 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Sergio Rodriguez, 36, of Denver on a warrant for failure to comply at 9:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Maximilian A. McCutcheon, 30, of Portland, Oregon, for felony possession of a controlled substance at time unknown Saturday on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 360.
Michael D. Langtimm, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, for felony possession of a controlled substance at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 357.
Nathan T. Hancks, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 357.
Randal L. Gilson, 63, of Stinson Avenue for DUI, lane use violation, driving under suspension, seat belt violation and an open container violation at 12:32 a.m. Saturday on I-25 southbound near mile marker 8.