Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tracy S. Romero, 48, of Sierra Drive for public intoxication, unlawful entry onto a property and fighting or riotous conduct at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Derrek D. McNally, 30, of Gordon Road for driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway.
Deanna R. Ketcham, 22, transient, for felony possession of a cocaine- or heroin-type drug, interference with a peace officer, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor stolen property, aggravated fleeing or eluding with bodily injury to others and on a warrant for failure to appear at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Maxi L. Burton, 38, of Stinson Avenue on a Converse County warrant at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Pioneer Avenue.
James P. Smith, 23, of Cribbon Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Patrick A. Erikson, 39, transient, for misdemeanor possession or use of an amphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor shoplifting at noon Tuesday in the 1700 block of Fleischili Parkway.
Kiram S. Crowder, 46, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor stolen property at 5 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Larry Guajardo, 53, of West 26th Street on two warrants for failure to pay at 4:54 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Antonio B. Moriel, 50, of Wheatland on a warrant for failure to comply at 3:45 p.m. Monday at Central Avenue and West Ninth Street.
Lisa M. Pena, 37, of Gopp Court on a warrant for failure to pay at 11:55 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Travis M. Lilly, 26, of South Greeley Highway on a warrant for failure to appear at 10:55 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Frederick J. Schiele Jr., 29, of Bent Avenue on two warrants for failure to appear at 9:35 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Isaac L. Gonzales, 23, of Terry Road for assault-battery at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Angelo I. Monroe, 28, of Terry Road for assault-battery at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kenneth L. Clark Jr., 27, of Laramie on a warrant for failure to appear at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Drew A. Downey, 28, of Greenway Street on a warrant for failure to pay at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday at County Road 215 and Stewart Road.
Joseph E. Cromwell, 58, of Albin Lane for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a warrant for failure to comply at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Persons Road.
Chase T. Harvey, 20, of Crystal Mountain Road on warrants for conspiracy and felony property destruction at 4:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Eric R. MacDonald, 26, of Rollins Avenue B on a court order at 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Amanda L. Jacobs, 36, of West Fox Farm Road on a warrant for endangering a child around meth waste at 12:55 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis M. Lilly, 26, of South Greeley Highway on a warrant for failure to appear at 9:44 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 30, of West Eighth Street on a DUI/drug court hold at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Gordon T. Dysthe, 50, of Laveen, Arizona, on an inmate hold at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 390.