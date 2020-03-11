Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Krystal A. Krupa, 26, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, three counts of interference with a peace officer, driving with a suspended driver’s license and on two inmate holds at 10:26 p.m. Monday at Central Avenue and West Fifth Street.
Jason L. Larry, 37, transient, for a protection order violation and criminal entry at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Reed Avenue.
Donald O. Lamay, 61, transient, for an open container, public intoxication and loitering at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 20th Street.
Joshua C. Stamey, 34, of East Sixth Street for domestic battery at 2:37 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Jesse S. Johnson, 31, of Imperial Court on two warrants for a misdemeanor probation violation at 12:55 a.m. Monday at Evans Avenue and East First Street.
Heidi D. Buss, 45, transient, on a warrant for failure to pay at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Lincolnway.
Zebadiah S. Shaw, 43, of West 24th Street for violating a protection order and interference with a peace officer at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue.
Kenneth A. Martinez, 52, transient, for public intoxication and unlawful entry onto a property at 11:31 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West 15th Street.
Brittany N. Church, 28, of McComb Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 3:16 a.m. Sunday at Nationway and Ridge Road.
Kreston M. Sanchez, 41, of McComb Avenue for DUI and duty upon colliding at 2:05 a.m. Sunday at Nationway and Ridge Road.
Robert Turner, 45, transient, for disobeying rules and misdemeanor shoplifting at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Nesho D. Skretteberg, 26, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Kenneth R. S. Potter, 52, transient, for negligent burning and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Jerrold D. Mausling Jr., 42, of Greybull Avenue for domestic battery at 2:05 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Zachery A. Lake, 22, of Aurora, Colorado, for improper left turn, driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked driver’s license, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and on a Converse County warrant for failure to pay at 11:10 a.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 8.
Mark A. Girten, 56, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Second Avenue.
Latiffany R. Williams, 29, of Fifth Street on a warrant for a felony probation violation and on an Albany County warrant at 9:50 a.m. Saturday at Dillon Avenue and West Second Street.
Cristian L. Stolz, 35, of Murray Road on a warrant for failure to appear at 8:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Rikki J. Holmes-Sanchez, 35, of Willow Drive on an inmate hold at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Teton Street.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 39, of Gordon Road for felony stolen property and felony criminal trespass at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Travis W. Ferguson, 34, of Lincolnway for battery assault, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor property destruction at 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Victoria L. Krei, 28, of Missile Drive on a warrant for child endangering at 2:21 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Lauren E. Miller, 36, transient, for public intoxication at 12:29 a.m. Friday at Pebrican Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Danielle M. Whitetaile, 35, of Rawlins Street on an inmate hold at 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Rawlins Street.
Bobbie A. Mills, 49, of East Prosser Road for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, child endangering and interference with a peace officer at 8 p.m. Thursday at Morrie Avenue and East Fox Farm Road.
Leroy A. Vasquez, 42, transient, on a warrant for failure to pay at 3:21 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
George E. Stotesbery, 78, of Reed Avenue on a warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a weapon at 12:58 p.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and Interstate 25.
Glenn W. Cluiss, 45, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 1:50 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Korey M. Sanders, 38, of Westland Road on a warrant for failure to pay at 11:30 p.m. March 4 in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Abbie R. Webb, 35, of Townsend Place on a warrant for misdemeanor credit card fraud at 4:32 p.m. March 4 in the 1900 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Macaila J. Jenkins, 19, of Laramie Street on a warrant for failure to appear at 2:50 p.m. March 4 in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.