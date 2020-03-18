Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ashley A. Vongettrost, 29, of 19th Street on two warrants for failure to appear at 1:52 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear at 12:59 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Persons Road.
Branson M. Potter, 33, of Hanson Street for violating a protection order at 5:18 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
John P. Chance, 41, of Silsbee, Texas, for driving under the influence (DUI) at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Steven R. Chavez, 36, of Sagebrush Avenue for DUI, interference with a peace officer and fleeing or eluding at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Tom Marks, 43, of South Greeley Highway on a warrant for failure to comply at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Kirk K. Poynor, 32, of Taft Avenue on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance at 4:11 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Jarod J. Munoz, 24, of 10th Street on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 11:13 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Dylan P. Johanson, 28, of East 11th Street for aggravated assault on a peace officer and reckless endangering at 1:34 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Traci L. Buys, 40, of East Fifth Street on an inmate hold at 8:47 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Livingston Ave.
Benjamin R. Halcott, 19, of Taft Avenue for duty upon colliding and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 6:08 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Ronald C. Benzel, 57, transient, for a protection order violation and misdemeanor possession or use of amphetamine-type drugs at 6:06 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Sagebrush Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nicholas J. Hakala, 41, of East Prosser Road for aggravated assault on a pregnant woman and domestic battery at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Thomas A. Vaughn-Monjaras, 33, of Popular Court on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 10:23 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Fabian V. Carrera, 19, of Avenue C-4 for interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 7:44 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
David I. Rutherford, 18, transient, for four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Randolph K. Urquidez, 61, of College Drive for DUI and driving with a suspended driver’s license at 7:47 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Country West Road.
Talwinder S. Kang, 26, of Reno, Nevada, for DUI, fleeing or eluding, interference with a peace officer, careless driving and possession of a cocaine- or heroin-type drug at 12:26 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near mile marker 362.
Jacob C. Miller, 37, transient, on a warrant for a failure to comply with child support at 12:29 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Christine Circle.
James G. Price III, 23, of Custer Street on a warrant for felony probation violation at 11:14 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis W. Ferguson, 34, of Lincolnway for a probation violation at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawna A. Rothermel, 36, of Persons Road for a probation or parole violation at 1:24 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Matthew K. Carabajal-Jacoby, 29, of Stanfield Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
David R. Aguirre Jr., 33, of McCann Avenue for a probation or parole violation at 10:43 a.m. Friday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Mary R. Miller, 25, of Taft Avenue for a probation violation or sanction at 10:40 a.m. Friday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Kevin R. Cook, 34, of Hugar Avenue for a probation or parole violation at 9:47 a.m. Friday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
William T. Cross, 36, of Evergreen Street on warrants for failure to comply and domestic battery at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kyle S. Slater, 25, of Mitchell Place on a warrant for failure to pay at 1:49 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jonathan L. Shaft, 31, of Painted Rock Trail for driving while license is revoked, driving without an ignition interlock device, speeding and DUI at 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Ridge Road.