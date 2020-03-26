Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jeffrey Tranter, 37, of Lummis Court for domestic assault at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Lacey L. Buechler, 35, transient, for public intoxication and rude, improper, indecent behavior at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of House Avenue.
Derrick L. Smith, 23, transient, for unlawful entry into house, violent/tumultuous to property and resisting arrest at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West 30th Street.
Madeline T. Carabajal, 48, of 28th Street for public intoxication and refusing to obey at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Shelby Harris, 47, of West 24th Street on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Eric C. West, 35, of McCann Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of East Seventh Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Richard M. Salaz, 55, of Jefferson Road for domestic battery at 11 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Anthony M. Martinez, 20, of Carlson Street on five warrants for destruction of property (three felony and two misdemeanor), and on warrants for fleeing/eluding, driving under suspension and aggravated assault on a peace officer at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Ryan L. Lidstrom, 42, of West 10th Street on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Roland French, 46, of Myers Court on a warrant for failure to appear at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert D. Padget, 40, of Table Mountain Road on a warrant for failure to comply at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Sarah L. Carlson, 36, of Duff Avenue on a warrant for failure to comply at 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony A. Harlow Jr., 55, of Gordon Road on a Sweetwater County warrant for failure to pay at 5:30 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Russell P. Lewis, 43, of East Fifth Street on a felony district court warrant for civil violation, with the original charge of failure to pay, at 1:05 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Allen C. Trump, 48, of South Greeley Highway on a warrant for failure to appear at 11:32 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Gary L. Villeneuve, 37, of Kennedy Drive for a felony probation violation and a misdemeanor probation violation at 12:50 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.