Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Amy M. Johnson, 48, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for driving under the influence (DUI) at 5 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Lincolnway.
Duell C. Demers, 25, of Taggart Road for public intoxication at 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Silva R. Llerenas, 58, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 11:47 p.m. Thursday at Capitol Avenue and West Sixth Street.
Clinton L. Ghee, 41, of Zelma Drive for criminal trespass and misdemeanor property destruction at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
William W. Kimbrough, 55, of Taos, New Mexico, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 11:20 p.m. Thursday at Capitol Avenue and West Sixth Street.
Oliver Lancaster, 35, of Thomes Avenue on a warrant for failure to pay at 9:15 p.m. Thursday at East Fox Farm Road and Morrie Avenue.
Maurice I. Castillo, 38, transient, for giving a false identity at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East 15th Street.
Christopher L. Grant, 20, of Stonewood Drive on a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation at 2:08 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of O’Neil Avenue.
Dru M. Winders, 37, of Artesian Road on a warrant for a bond revocation at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Michael A.Gross II, 38, of West 17th Street for robbery with threat of injury at 11:10 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kevin J. Olson, 66, of Laramie Street for failure to register as a sex offender at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Crystal A. Palma, 24, of Church Avenue for DUI, duty to stop, possession of an open container and criminal trespass at 3:13 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Bell Ranch Road.
Megan E. Bonnema, 34, of Forest Drive on a court order at 1:50 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Danny L. Mathes, age unknown, of Riverton on a Fremont County warrant at 11:48 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Capitol Avenue.
Kevin J. Olson, 66, of Laramie Street on a warrant for failure to pay at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessie E. Ebert, 47, of West 17th Street on warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor probation violation at 4:38 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Prosser Road.
Timothy R. Moran, 52, of South Greeley Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance at 9:45 a.m. March 10 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jennifer N. Butler, 31, of Paragould, Arkansas, for felony possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver and attempt to conspire at 3:39 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 357.
Jarrod L. Burk, 39, of Hillsboro, Oregon, for felony possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver and attempt to conspire at 3:39 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 357.