Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Scott D. Bressette, 54, transient, for selling or delivering methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II drug and selling or delivering a cocaine- or heroin-type drug at 10:09 p.m. Monday at Artesian Road and South Greeley Highway.
Rory E. Pearson, 37, of Fremont Avenue on warrants for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and felony possession of a cocaine- or heroin-type drug at 9:35 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Tanya R. Lair, 35, of East Prosser Road on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation and on a warrant for failure to appear at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Allison Road.
Ashley A. Struble, 33, of Torrington on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 12:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Chad M. Morrell, 31, of Torrington on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 12:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Brian C. Erickson, 19, of South Pass Trail on a warrant for failure to pay at 10:32 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Eric W. Plourde, 31, of Sixth Street for driving under the influence (DUI) at 2:53 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 17th Street.
Christopher S. Alves, 30, transient, on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 10:40 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher I. Carabajal, 29, of Greeley Highway on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 10:10 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Kyle S. Slater, 25, of Mitchell Place on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 10:06 a.m. Sunday at Avenue C and East Allison Road.
Alicia M. Padilla, 39, transient, for criminal trespass at 7:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Renee Road.
Edward K. Moore, 51, of Park Avenue for domestic assault and child abuse at 1:07 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Calvin J. Aiken, 20, transient, on a warrant for failure to pay at 8:16 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Cristian L. Stolz, 35, transient, on a warrant for failure to pay at 6:58 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Liana A. Carey, 36, of Webster Lane on a warrant for failure to comply at 5:50 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Juan A. Galvan Jr., 38, of Avenue D on a misdemeanor probation violation at 5:27 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Dustin M. Huff, 35, of Allison Road on a felony probation or parole violation at 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawna A. Rothermel, 36, of Persons Road for a felony probation or parole violation at 2:17 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Cara E. Carlisle, 28, of Patton Avenue on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 11:25 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Shane A. Pulley, 32, of Monroe Avenue on warrants for strangulation of a household member and domestic battery at 11:05 p.m. March 5 at the Laramie County jail.
Bret J. McCoy, 20, of East Fourth Street on a court order at 3:22 p.m. March 5 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Brandilynn J. Daugherty, 22, of Little Valley Trail on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 3 p.m. March 5 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Leroy A. Vasquez, 42, of Cheyenne on an inmate hold at 1:39 p.m. March 5 at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Danny E. Rogers, 50, of 27th Street on a court order at 12:20 p.m. March 5 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Kenneth L. Wilcox, 51, of Prosser Road on an inmate hold at 10:40 a.m. March 5 at the Laramie County jail.
Jared A. Halley, 36, of Henderson Drive for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, interference with a peace officer, a stop sign violation, no liability insurance, expired or improper registration and on a warrant for failure to appear at 10:30 a.m. March 5 in the 1600 block of Anna Loop.
Crystal M. Urquidez, 33, of West College Drive in Burns on a court order at 10:02 a.m. March 5 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Nichole T. Phillipp, 32, of Williams Street on warrants for felony property destruction, fleeing or eluding, misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear at 8:45 a.m. March 5 at the Laramie County jail.
William M. Eikenberry, 47, of 17th Street on a warrant for aggravated assault-threatens with a weapon at 12:25 a.m. March 5 at his residence.
Ezequiel A. Galvan, 39, of Fourth Avenue on a warrant for failure to comply at 8:10 p.m. March 4 in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 20, of Dallas Road on warrants for fleeing or eluding, interference with a peace officer, reckless endangering conduct, driving without a valid driver’s license and aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 8:06 p.m. March 4 in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Nicholas A. Rierson, 29, of Seymour Avenue on warrants for failure to appear and a felony probation violation at 4:33 p.m. March 4 at the Laramie County jail.
Devin Gonzales, 35, of Charles Street on a probation or parole violation at 4 p.m. March 4 at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Fredrick J. Schiele, 29, of Bent Avenue on a warrant for failure to pay a 3:04 p.m. March 4 at the Laramie County jail.
Natalie C. Mathew, 41, of McCann Avenue on a court order at 12:15 p.m. March 4 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Joshua P. Lemar, 37, of Little Valley Trail for DUI at 9:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 8 near mile marker 6.
Joshua M. Ballard, 24, of Hickory Road for speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding, no insurance, no registration and no valid motorcycle endorsement at 1:04 p.m. Friday at the Industrial Parkway.
Kiley G. Williams, 30, of Loveland, Colorado, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form, speeding and DUI at 1:07 a.m. Friday on Wyoming Highway 223 near mile marker 1.