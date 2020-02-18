Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Myron M. Woods Jr., 28, of East Sixth Street for domestic battery, interference with a peace officer and stalking at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 24th Street.
Joshua L. Agnew, 25, of Snyder Avenue for domestic battery at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Mark H. Jensen, 34, of Stinson Avenue on a warrant for failure to pay at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Gordon S. Hart II, 41, of Orion Drive for domestic assault and misdemeanor theft at 3:40 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Dennis M. Alcantar, 40, of Manderson, South Dakota, for driving under a suspension at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
John E. Sanders, 41, of Buckboard Road on a warrant for failure to comply at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Adam L. Trainer, 39, of Eighth Street on a warrant for felony theft and felony stolen property at 9:35 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Lonnie G. Lieurance Jr., 27, of Pershing Boulevard on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob R. Bahner, 19, of Artesian Road on a warrants for felony theft and felony burglary at 6:40 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Laramie County jail.