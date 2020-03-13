Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Trenton M. Eldridge, 22, of Ridge Road for driving under the influence (DUI) and tail light violation at 2:18 a.m. Thursday at Dell Range Boulevard and Moran Avenue.
David T. Turnbow Jr., 23, of East 17th Street on a warrant for failure to pay at 12:49 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Stinner Road.
Tyler W. Nichols, 26, of Deming Avenue on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 37, of East Jefferson Road on a warrant for failure to appear at 5:02 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department for DUI at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday at Avenue C and East College Drive.
Mira L. Johnson, 47, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Gracie M. Burton, 19, of Hacker Court for not having a valid vehicle registration and on a warrant for failure to appear at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Yellowstone Road.
Andrew P. Williams, 23, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Todd A. Edwards, 57, of Willshire Boulevard for duty to stop, duty upon colliding, careless driving, DUI and a seat belt violation at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Branson M. Potter, 33, of Hanson Street for a protection order violation at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Jerrid R. Gray, 40, transient, on a Platte County warrant for failure to pay at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Sixth Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jessie E. Ebert, 47, of West 17th Street on warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor probation violation at 4:38 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Prosser Road.
Pablo Hueto-Osorio, 46, of South Greeley Highway for DUI, possession on an open container, speeding, a stop sign violation, no liability insurance and driving with a suspended driver’s license at 1:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Avenue C.
Eddie L. Shells, 21, of Riverton on a warrant for failure to appear at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher M. Wieser, 35, of Phoenix Drive on a warrant for a civil violation at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis A. Stenner, 32, of Briggsdale, Colorado, on a warrant for failure to appear at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessey M. Smith, 26, of Storey Boulevard on a warrant for felony stolen property at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
Sarah L. Romero, 26, of Casper for DUI, possession of an open container, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, no liability insurance and speeding at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday at Morrie Avenue and East Fox Farm Road.
Adrian D. Cunningham, 23, transient, on a warrant for a probation violation at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Gordon Road.
William T. Cross, 36, of Evergreen Street on a warrant for attempted criminal entry at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Amanda M. Miller, 38, of East 24th Street for a probation or parole violation at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Elizabeth L. Clark, 36, of South Fork Road on a warrant for failure to pay at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Khain L. Engel, 25, of East Jefferson Road for domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Richard L. Olson, 31, of Williams Street on a warrant for failure to comply at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Joseph N. Paredes, 27, of South Fork Road on a court order at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.