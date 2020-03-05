Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Maurice I. Castillo, 38, transient, for unlawful entry onto property and on a warrant for failure to appear at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Brent J. Toepfer, 53, of Pershing Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), duty to stop and failure to yield at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Tyson J. Smith, 32, of Surrey Road on a warrant for failure to appear 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Carla M. Salyards, 39, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Keith Foley, 30, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Joseph R. McKenzie, 33, of East Fifth Street for public intoxication at 6 a.m. Tuesday at the 500 block of Central Avenue and Interstate 180.
Genieva C. Romero, 33, of Grove Drive on a warrant for misdemeanor motor vehicle theft at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday at Ridge Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
Julian A. Solis, 43, of West College Drive on a warrant for failure to appear and failure to comply at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ridge Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
Benjamin R. Westbrook, 26, of Rollins Avenue on a warrant for failure to pay at 10:55 p.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and Crook Avenue.
Cody J. Shameklis, 24, of Elm Court for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, misdemeanor possession of other dangerous drugs and on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Lincolnway and Crook Avenue.
Earl W. Bloss, 38, of South Pass Trail for burglary at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Raymond J. Medina, 28, of West College Drive for fighting or riotous conduct and violent-tumultuous to property at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Stanfield Avenue.
Kelly A. Chavez, 48, of Cheyenne for public intoxication at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Eric A. Smith, 23, of West Seventh Street on a warrant for domestic battery at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday at Converse Avenue and Airport Parkway.
Seth A. Maxwell, 31, transient, for violent-tumultuous to property and entering onto another person’s property at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Broken Wheel Court.
Daren K. Medley, 32, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Ames Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nathan Wallace, 35, of Victoria Drive for DUI and domestic battery at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
David E. Bishop Jr., 37, of Tate Road for interference with a peace officer and on an inmate hold at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 28th Street.
Tyler T. Troyer, 46, of Windmill Road for a driver’s license violation, expired or improper registration and no liability insurance at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wapiti Trail.
Justin R. Hopka, 47, of Ahrens Avenue for driving with a suspended driver’s license and driving without an interlock device at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday at East First Street and Russell Avenue.
Tyson J. Smith, 32, of Surrey Road on a court order at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Kelsea A. Macpherson, 26, of Cheyenne Street on a warrant for failure to comply at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Ryan T. Albritton, 27, of Annie Morgan Court for DUI at 4:01 a.m. Tuesday at West Fifth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Epitacio D. Hernandez, 40, of 24th Street for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a warrant for felony probation violation at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Meyers Court.
Steven I. Hernandez, 26, of Jefferson Road on warrants for misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, possession of a liquid and for drug paraphernalia delivery at 10:21 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Seth M. Martinez, 29, of Andover Drive on a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation at 6:37 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert L. Jaques, 28, of Denver on a warrant for failure to appear at 3:39 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Nicholas J. Sheridan, 32, of East 15th Street, Burns, on a probation or parole violation at 2:46 p.m. Monday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jackie D. Montoya, 51, of Leisher Road on a warrant for probation and parole violation at 12:05 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
James G. Price III, 23, of Custer Street for a probation and parole violation at 11:34 a.m. Monday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Phillip J. Hand, 50, of Crook Avenue for a probation or parole violation at 10:24 a.m. Monday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Joseph L. Story Jr., 39, of Fireside Drive on a court order at 10 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.