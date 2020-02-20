Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Christopher M. Lathrop, 30, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie Count jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Nicole L. Lawson, 37, of Gordon Road on a warrant for failure to pay at 4:36 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert L. Webb, 28, of County Road 212 in Burns on a warrant for failure to comply at 11:55 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West College Drive.
Isidro B. Marquez Bustillos, 44, of Bevans Street for driving under the influence (DUI), a driver’s license violation, failure to maintain a lane and possession of an open container at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at East Fox Farm Road and Energy Drive.
Ronald A. Childs, 41, of Apricot Street for strangulation of a household member and domestic battery at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Trey R. Watson, 38, transient, on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 7:50 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Hannah Y.R. Mattox, 23, of Kingham Drive for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug in powder form and felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug in liquid form at 3:17 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Christopher M. Willmer Jr., 47, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug in powder form and felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug in liquid form at 3:17 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Adam L. Trainer, 39, of Eighth Street on a warrant for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Laramie County jail.
Charles M. Carsten, 31, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor identity fraud at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Trevor D. Jensen, 24, of Kimball, Nebraska, for DUI, a lane use violation and possession of an open container of alcohol at 2:06 a.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 376.
Demitrius A. Samora, 21, of Randall Avenue for speeding, DUI, following too closely and a lane use violation at 10:05 p.m. Saturday on Wyoming Highway 210 near mile marker 3.5.
Wendall Foster, 24, of Elsmere, Kentucky, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor wrongful taking at 2:27 p.m. Saturday on I-80 west entrance ramp near mile marker 357.