Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Mari L. Lojka, 37, of Myers Court for fighting/riotous conduct at 3 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Scott D. Bressette, 54, of Myers Court on a warrant for failure to comply at 2:40 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Amanda M. Steele, 41, of Ridge Road for criminal trespass-communication at 4:07 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Shania L. Combs, 21, of Stinson Avenue for failure to comply and resisting arrest at 2:51 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Mark R. Dunn, 56, of Hot Springs Avenue for misdemeanor probation violation at 11:44 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Christopher J. Farris, 55, of Dalcour Drive for interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 1:10 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Louis C. Hesse, 41, of Hoy Road for domestic battery at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Frederick S. Lewis, 48, of Fifth Street for public intoxication at 3 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Cody J. McLendon, 24, transient, on warrants for felony stolen property and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kirk K. Poynor Jr., 32, of Taft Avenue on a court order at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the jail.
Chelsey A. Saizan, 27, of Casper on a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at the jail.
Mark S. Wood, 41, of East 20th Street on felony warrants for sale/delivery of cocaine, heroin, etc. and accessory after the fact at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the jail.
Allen J. Stands, 31, of Laramie on a warrant for failure to appear at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at the jail.