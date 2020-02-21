Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Christopher W. Jantti, 35, transient, for public intoxication and possession or use of a cocaine-type drug at 12:03 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Christopher M. Willmer Jr., 47, of Taft Avenue for felony possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug and possession of a powdery substance at 1:26 p.m. Wednes- day in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Aric M. Gibbons, 32, of Hickory Place on a warrant for theft of services-no compensation and misdemeanor possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Shawn L. Christensen, 46, of East Eighth Street for interference with a peace officer, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on warrants for failure to appear and civil violation at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Jacob S. Garcia, 30, of Charles Street on a warrant for failure to pay at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Maxwell Avenue.
Felipita A. Maldonado, 19, of Stanfield Avenue for misdemeanor property destruction and possession of a powdery substance at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Maxwell Avenue.
Savannah L. Provost, 18, of Atlantic Drive on two warrants for failure to appear at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at East Lincolnway and Converse Avenue.
Tayler L. Powers, 26, of West 27th Street for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor theft, on an inmate hold and on two warrants for failure to appear at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 of Southwest Drive.
Ricky J. Perry, 41, transient, on two warrants for failure to appear at 5:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Evans Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Anthony W.R. White Eagle, 18, of Hellwig Road for driving under the influence (DUI) at 4:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Alicia J. Hyatt, 50, transient, on a warrant for reckless endangering at 3:06 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Michael J. Colombaro, 31, of West 17th Street on a Converse County warrant at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday at West Fifth Street and Central Avenue.
Robert J. Shelton, 45, of Albin Lane for a probation or parole violation at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 1934 Wyott Drive.
John D. Heathcock, 47, of Morrilton, Arkansas, on a court order at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Damontri M. McCormick, 27, of Randy Road on a probation or parole violation at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Christopher S. Alves, 30, of Casper on a probation or parole violation at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Scott D. Bressette, 54, transient, for forgery-uttering at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kevin A. McCarrie, 43, of East Fifth Street for a probation or parole violation at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Michael P. Pings, 41, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for escaping detention at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Brian D. Andrew, 49, of Bailey, Colorado, for failure to comply at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
David I. Rutherford, 18, transient, for misdemeanor identity theft-fraud at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Misty L. Stricker-Romero, 41, of West Third Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Vincent L. Munoz, 59, of Hellwig Road on a court order at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Melissa L. Mora, 40, of West 18th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Danny E. Rogers, 50, of 27th Street for DUI/drug court hold at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Hailey B. Reimer, 18, of Kooper Trail for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Aaron E. Smith, 27, of Edgewater Avenue for DUI and speeding at 12:05 a.m. Thursday on Wyoming Highway 212 near mile marker 7 (College Drive and Cheyenne Street).
Sylvia Redding, 48, of Tooele, Utah, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance plant, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance crystal or powder and speeding at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 356.