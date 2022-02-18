CHEYENNE – A plan to increase the Legislature to 62 representatives and 31 senators passed its third reading in the House on Friday. It will head to the Senate next.
After months of work by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, and a week of debate on the House floor, House Bill 100 passed with a 54-6 vote Friday afternoon. It’s titled “redistricting of the legislature.”
Redistricting is the process of drawing geographic boundaries for the areas in which elected officials are elected, and the process often requires legislators to draw boundaries that may affect their own areas. Boundaries don’t always follow county or city boundaries, and are based on the 14th Amendment principle of one person, one vote.
To accommodate changes in population, the process is federally mandated every 10 years, following a federal Census. Although some states carry out redistricting at the recommendation of an independent commission, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Wyoming’s process is the most common. The Legislature has a committee that drafts a bill, which is then voted on by both chambers and signed by the governor.
In the Senate Friday, a joint resolution that called for amending the Wyoming Constitution to create an independent redistricting commission failed on an introductory vote by 21-9.
Cheyenne changesIn what he called the “Grand South Cheyenne Compromise of 2022,” Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, proposed an amendment to HB 100 that he said took stakeholders’ input into account when drawing district lines.
“Putting communities of interest and neighborhoods that align together, that is the big change that you are seeing on the south side,” Olsen said. “Everyone seems to be happy with the way south Cheyenne has fleshed out.”
Adjustments to House District 42 were also made to bring it back into deviation, and county clerk adjustments were made to House Districts 9 and 61 where they meet.
“There is a small adjustment made here … on a street with houses on one side of the street, and not the other, so where the line is drawn apparently matters quite a bit,” Olsen said. “We brought that correction in.”
The other correction exists between House Districts 12 and 44, and was to preserve a community including an apartment complex of 500 people.
“The apartment complex is city, and everything to its west is city, and everything to its east is county,” Olsen said. “We are taking that portion that is county and putting it back into the city, where they would like to stay.”
Olsen’s amendment passed on a voice vote.