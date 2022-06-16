CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department is calling on “anyone and everyone who’d like to create a chalk masterpiece” to do just that, during Superday June 25 in Lions Park.
The Chalk Art Festival is a part of Superday. The day is an annual celebration hosted by the Community Recreation and Events Department to “promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities.”
Artists can work on their own or in pairs on a 4-foot-by-4 foot square of sidewalk near the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens at 710 South Lions Park Drive, according to a press release from the Community Recreation and Events Department. Participants will receive one palette of chalk per solo artist or pair, and no other medium is allowed.
Registration costs $20 for solo artists and $30 for pairs. Registration is due by June 23 and can be done online at cheyennerec.org, in person or by mail. Registrations submitted in the mail must be postmarked by June 17. Send information to the Kiwanis Community House at 4603 Lions Park Drive.
This year, the Chalk Art Festival’s theme is “have a ball!” Artists are required to state what their image based on the theme will be prior to confirmation of participation.
“Festival organizers reserve the right to deem subject matter inappropriate,” the press release said. “Political or commercial advertisements and statements are not allowed. This is a family friendly event; please keep that in mind when deciding what to create.”
First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for each category. They include adults, young adults (ages 13-17) and youth (ages 12 and under).