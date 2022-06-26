CHEYENNE – Though the FitLot Park has been open for two years now, it’s finally time for AARP and Cheyenne Recreation to celebrate the small outdoor addition to the city of Cheyenne.
Yet many might not be aware of its existence. In Holliday Park, adjacent to the playground and tennis courts, is an installation of several all-weather athletic stations that effectively create an exercise circuit for anyone looking for a calorie burn.
While AARP does mainly cater to those over the age of 50, this installation was introduced for all ages as a part of a larger initiative that the organization pursued in honor of its 60th anniversary in 2020. There is one sponsored FitLot park in all 50 states, as well as one additional park in Washington, D.C.
“It’s an opportunity to really show our commitment toward local communities and healthy aging,” said Thomas Lacock, assistant director of communications and state advocacy at AARP Wyoming. “The outdoor exercise equipment really encourages people of all ages to get out of the house, meet others and stay fit.
“As someone who’s fairly competent with weight equipment, I was actually impressed with the quality.”
A former collegiate football offensive lineman himself, Lacock knows his way around a weight room. The stations at the Cheyenne location can give someone a workout if they push themselves.
There are ellipticals, benches and dip and pull-up bars at the user’s disposal. Most stations provide the opportunity to adjust resistance based on the user’s strength. If any station appears a little too foreign, there’s always a description posted beside it, detailing how to correctly perform the exercise.
The majority of people stopping by the outdoor fitness circuit are relatively inexperienced when it comes to structuring their own workout. Designers made an effort to make the equipment as self-explanatory as possible, but when someone is out of the swing of an exercise routine, going at it alone can be daunting.
This is especially true for senior citizens. They often don’t have a viable place to exercise, despite the proven benefits of exercising at an older age.
In response, Lori Devilbiss, recreation manager at Cheyenne Recreation and Events, programs a series of free classes held throughout the week at the FitLot Park.
Devilbiss is also a certified trainer, as are all of the other trainers leading the FitLot classes. In her 9-10 a.m. classes on Monday and Wednesday at FitLot, she likes to incorporate additional warmups, stretches and elastic band work.
The most important aspect of her job is to lead the participants through the exercise, closely monitoring them. This is particularly true for active older adults, who make up the majority of her students in the program.
“There’s a variety of exercises they can do, which are really good for anybody to have a strength workout,” Devilbiss said. “It builds metabolism, strengthens their bones and their joints. It’s so good for them, but I think it’s hard for people to grasp that when they get to the class because they’re not used to weight training.”
While Devilbiss leads a small group that fluctuates between six and 12 participants per session, it is a loyal group that is enthusiastic and supportive.
One of her participants has been with her for three years now. Bonnie Kruse, 80, started training with Devilbiss in chair yoga and other easier classes. Eventually, she reached the point where she needed a little more adrenaline.
She tried a gym membership, but trying to work out beside younger members made her feel out of her element. Her new group is much better, and with Devilbiss at the helm of a roughly 35-minute workout, Krause is reaping the rewards of her strenuous effort.
“I believe motion is motion. You just can’t sit home and do nothing,” Krause said. “The equipment is like gym equipment. There’s an elliptical, a stationary bicycle, pull-ups, push-ups, and then she brings other exercises for us to do. It’s great.”