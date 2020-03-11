CHEYENNE – Students enrolled in Laramie County School District 1 performed lower than the statewide average on the 2019 state assessment known as WY-TOPP.
That’s according to the annual report card the district released this week.
Compiled by district personnel, the report card provides a snapshot of performance. In addition to test scores, it includes information about student demographics, graduation rates and attendance rates during the 2018-19 school year.
“The state assessment (WY-TOPP) is a great indicator for teachers and administrators to begin looking into a story,” said Eric Jackson, the district’s assistant director of instruction. “It is a moment in time when kids take a pretty rigorous assessment. Certainly, we dive much deeper than the WY-TOPP does when it comes to student needs.”
Jackson said WY-TOPP numbers can influence the district’s decisions, which might include intensified instruction or professional development for the teachers responsible for preparing students for testing.
Of the district’s eighth graders who sat for the math portion of last year’s WY-TOPP, 45% scored either proficient or advanced – compared to 55% of all students in Wyoming.
For English language arts, it was a similar picture: 61% of eighth graders statewide scored in the proficient or advanced levels, whereas 56% of the district’s students did.
Those 5% to 10% discrepancies between district and state averages reflect a common theme for the district’s performance on WY-TOPP, which is given to assess students in third through eighth grade. It covers grade-level content in math, English language arts and science.
Fourth graders in Wyoming’s largest school district – which as of October 2019 had 14,261 students enrolled in grades K-12 – had the biggest contrast in statewide performance: Only 39% of students scored proficient or higher on the English language exam, whereas 53% of students across the state did.
Achievement gap
Achievement gaps on WY-TOPP also emerged along racial and ethnic lines within the district.
For instance, among all seventh graders who took the mathematics assessment, 49% of students who identify as white scored proficient or above, but only 28% of Hispanic students did. The report card spotlighted similar stories in most grade levels for black and native students.
On the 2018 WY-TOPP, 42% of black fifth graders scored proficient or above on the math assessment, whereas 48% of white students did. On the 2019 assessment, black students’ proficiency dropped to 31%, and white students’ proficiency stayed the same.
In a more dramatic drop, 33% of native students in sixth grade reached proficiency on the WY-TOPP English test in 2018, but 0% did in 2019.
“Oftentimes you’ll see a variance simply due to the reduced number of students that fall into that population,” Jackson said, who also noted that LCSD1 has “a much more diverse population than some of the smaller communities in the state.”
According to the report card, 70.1% of the students enrolled in LCSD1 identify as white; 20.3% identify as Hispanic; 2.4% identify as black; 1.0% identify as Asian; and 0.7% identify as American Indian or Alaska Native.
“Our schools are very good and very in-tune with taking a look at all at-risk students – not just our subpopulations,” Jackson said, emphasizing the district’s focus on “identifying their needs, and creating intervention or skill groups with those kids” to elevate them to proficiency on the test.
WY-TOPP: More “depth and complexity”
Digesting WY-TOPP performance data is still a relatively new task for the district. The state switched to WY-TOPP two years ago.
Overall, students in most grade levels made slight improvements in their math and English scores between 2018 and 2019. The only area where performance dropped was in English for fifth graders: from 59% in 2018 to 56% in 2019. Fourth grade math scores remained the same at 49%.
Testing data from the 2016-17 school year is included in the report card, but shows student performance on PAWS, which is WY-TOPP’s predecessor.
In comparison, students in the state and the district scored consistently higher on PAWS.
But that’s not necessarily indicative of a drop in student ability or performance.
“When you talk about the difference between PAWS and WY-TOPP, there is a significant difference in the depth and complexity of the questions,” said Jackson, who is familiar with the design of the test.
“The kinds of questions being asked on WY-TOPP are often multi-step, often require kids to infer meanings and definitions – even in mathematics … PAWS didn’t require the kids to do as much analytics.”
The 2020 WY-TOPP assessment is quickly approaching. It will be administered to LCSD1 students over a period of several days between April 14 and May 8, but schedules vary by school.