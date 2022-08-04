CHEYENNE – The Rotary Club of Cheyenne recognized a unique situation and celebrated its women in leadership during its meeting Wednesday.

For the first time in its 104-year history, the Rotary Club of Cheyenne will have three women presidents in a row. Additionally, every leadership position, from the club president up to the Rotary Club International president, is currently held by a woman. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke with the current club president and a former president on Wednesday.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus