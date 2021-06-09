NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.

Wednesday

Oven-baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread and plums

Thursday

Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, salad bar, bread and pineapple

Friday

Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic bread and mixed fruit

Saturday

Chef salad, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, bread and an orange

Sunday

Taquitos, beans, ground beef, peas, garden salad and peaches

