NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.
Wednesday
Oven-baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread and plums
Thursday
Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, salad bar, bread and pineapple
Friday
Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic bread and mixed fruit
Saturday
Chef salad, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, bread and an orange
Sunday
Taquitos, beans, ground beef, peas, garden salad and peaches