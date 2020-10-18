The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders, but reflects the most current updated address information. The below-referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law. The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Charles Anthony Berry – 109 Murray Road
David Thomas Fisher – 1600 Central Ave., Room 402
Paul Henry Gifford – 209 W. 17th St., Room 221
Andrew Kyle Halter-Provost – 1600 Goshen Ave.
Jimmie Earl Hill – Transient in Laramie County
Darrell Dewayne Hux – 209 W. 17th St., Room 106
Thomas Alan Keetley – 736 Ranger Drive
David Robert Land – 1429 Adams Ave.
William Lane McGarvey – 322 W. 17th St. and 4043 Garden Court
James Michael Newcomb – 286 F Quarter Circle Loop
Roberto Olague – 2123 E. 18th St. (basement)
Christopher Lee Osborn – 5318 Weaver Road, Apt. 11
Ricky Joseph Scott – 3800 E. Lincolnway, Room 17
Terrance Nigel Thomas – Transient in Laramie County
Jim Charles Watters – 322 W. 17th St. and 3816 Palmer Alley