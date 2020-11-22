The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders, but reflects the most current updated address information. The below-referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law. The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Wayne Alan Barton – 12700 I-80 Service Road, Space 4
Dustin Paul Bruckner – 6016 Laramie St.
Mark Allen Combs – 209 W. 17th St., Room 215
Christopher Dean Eckman Sr. – 1412 S. Greeley Highway, Lot 51
Christopher Carmen Michael Garufo – 616 Sun Valley Drive
Lane Robert Gunkel – 322 W. 17th St.
Laverne Eugene Huffer – 2360 E. Pershing Blvd., C-146
Darrell Dewayne Hux – 2115 Dey Ave.
Jeremy Nathan Jorgensen – 1600 Central Ave., Room 540
Isaac Duane Lemons – 811 Walterscheid Blvd.
John Fredrick Lewis III – 2716 S. Avenue B-6, Lot 6
Christopher Edward Michaels – 324 Hunters Way (in vehicle)
James Franklin Milatzo – 3829 Greenway St., Space K-22
Jeffery Mitchell – 1735 Westland Road, Room 236
Michael John Mudge – 1776 Meadowland Drive
Kevin James Olson – 6110 Laramie St.
Philip Jay Scales – 3800 E. Lincolnway, Room 11
Marcus Jefferson Seacrist – 1805 Westland Road, Room 115
Branden Michael Thibodeau – 706 Dell Range Blvd., Apartment D
Walter James Winkler – 1994 Road 120