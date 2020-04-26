The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders, but reflects the most current updated address information. The below-referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law. The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to https://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Skile Frederick Ames – 216 Country West Road, Unit A
Amanda Lynn DeMoss – Transient in Laramie County
Scott Warren Douglas – 1986 County Road 124
David Scott Goodwin – 1948 E. Pershing Blvd.
Darion Ariel Hamilton – 4725 Mountain Road, Apt. 104
Jimmie Earl Hill – 1735 Westland Road, Room 241
Jericho Allan Housman – Transient in Laramie County
Thomas Alan Keetley – 4212 Whitney Road, Space 6
Randy Lee Mabbitt – Transient in Laramie County
Kevin Ray McCall – 2201 S. Fifth Ave.
Kevin James Olson – 900 Cahill Drive and 6110 Laramie St. (RV)
Laura Lee Roberts – 5935 Stonewood Drive
Ricky Joseph Scott – 1504 Stinson Ave.